Celebrities Never Dress for the Weather

We're going to go out on a limb here and say that most people check the weather forecast before getting dressed (or at least attempt to make an educated guess by looking out the window). If it's rainy and muddy, you might opt to leave your white sneakers at home. Hot and humid days call for clothes that are light and airy, as opposed to leather and faux fur.

Celebrities, however, seem to follow a different set of rules. Sure, we've seen many step out in UGG boots and scarves during the winter months, then trade those pieces for strappy, flossy designs once things heat up. But a handful of our favorite fashion icons are also content with ignoring the weather entirely, choosing outfits that make little to no sense in terms of practicality.

Katie Holmes, for instance, was recently spotted out in New York City during a heatwave, wearing a knit dress complete with a coordinating, blanket-like shawl. For the average fashion lover, the cute combination would be considered a cozy fall outfit. But temperatures were in the high 90s that day, and just thinking about trading our crop tops and shorts for Holmes' ensemble made us feel hot and sweaty.

But Holmes isn't the only one who refuses to dress for the current season. During Paris Fashion Week back in March, Rihanna chose to highlight her pregnancy in a sheer black dress — even as those around her bundled up. A few days later, Dua Lipa ditched her coat in order to show off her skin-baring denim, despite the fact that it was technically still winter in New York.

We've admittedly stressed over which outfits to wear on 50-degree days versus which ones to wear on 60-degree days. But celebrity stylist Tiffany Briseno is all for ignoring the thermometer and what's considered to be the norm, dressing for your overall mood instead.

"I'm a firm believer of fashion armor and the power it can bring," she tells InStyle. "No matter what the weather, if you want to wear a puffer coat in the club, go for it! It's your armor so wear it proudly. If it feels good, it looks good."

That seems to be Jennifer Lopez's motto, too. The newlywed is already breaking out the shackets and chunky boots, tempting us to embrace our typical fall uniform – even if we're still technically shopping for swimwear.

Of course, there are other factors to consider when it comes to this method of seasonless dressing. If you're mostly hanging out indoors and only plan to be outside for the second it takes you to walk to the car, dressing for a totally different temperature won't seem all that extreme. Celebrities also tend to get their hands on designer collections long before the rest of the world, so showing off a not-yet-available look for the next season sort of comes with the job.

Briseno also brings up the point of transitional seasons, like the time between summer and fall or winter and spring, when temperatures can turn from warm to cold within a few hours. "Like our ever-changing weather patterns nowadays, why stick to a predictable layer for that season when you can go rogue?"

If you're open to dressing for another season, or just want to get a head start on fall fashion, perhaps it's best to follow Bella Hadid's lead. The model is known for her quirky, costume bin way of dressing, mixing seemingly random items together (and pulling it off), but there are tons of tips to be taken from her outfits. She's always down for lots of layers, which can then be easily removed as things heat up, and in July, she broke out knee-length boots, which she balanced out with biker shorts.