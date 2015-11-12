The Surprising Store Where Hollywood’s Elite Stars Are Scoring Their Fall Wardrobes

Danielle Prescod
Nov 12, 2015 @ 6:00 pm

Who doesn’t love a good bargain? Just like the rest of us, celebs are no stranger to a healthy high-low fashion mix. We are all well acquainted with the cool mainstays on the affordable fashion circuit: Brandy Melville, Zara, Topshop, Target, but there’s a new contender in town: Ann Taylor

Though known for its office-appropriate gear, #girlbosses Gigi Hadid and Taylor Swift were seen in more of its day-to-night attire (hello, figure-hugging knit dress and cool ankle booties). InStyle favorites Jamie Chung and Kate Bosworth were also spotted in the brand, an A-line skirt and a turtleneck, respectively—and dare we say it, they looked sexy. Cue the deep dive into what the retailer had to offer for fall. Pleasantly surprised by our finds and even more by the prices, it’s safe to say that Ann Taylor is poised to be a contender for some serious real estate in our closets. Here’s how to shop their looks.

1 of 4 TMNY / Splash News

Gigi Hadid 

Ribbed sweater dress, $129; anntaylor.com 

2 of 4 Stoianov/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

Taylor Swift 

Leather booties, $130; anntaylor.com 

3 of 4 AKM GSI, Courtesy

Kate Bosworth 

Short sleeve turtleneck, $70; anntaylor.com

4 of 4 All Access Photo Group

Jamie Chung 

Suede midi skirt, $195; anntaylor.com

