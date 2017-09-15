You Won't Believe What These Celebrities Wore to One of Their First Fashion Shows

Celebrities go all out for Fashion Week. Seriously, planning different outfits for every-single show is the norm, even if you have five presentations in one day. But things were totally different when our favorite style stars first hit the scene.

Before Kim Kardashian West had the biggest designers on speed dial, she kept her trusted wide-waist belts and Christian Louboutin pumps on repeat. And Nicky and Paris Hilton have always had access to big brands, but there was a period when they consistently dressed like twins.

VIDEO: Watch Our Recap of New York Fashion Week

 

What's even more nostalgic than looking back at the retro outfits, is the roster of throwback fashion brands. Stars were doing any and everything to attend the runway shows of iconic fashion houses like Sean John and Baby Phat. Yep, those were the good ol' days. Take a trip down memory lane and scroll on to see some of our favorite celebrities attending one of their first Fashion Week events below.

1 of 20 Getty

Beyoncé

Beyoncé played with pops of color as she took her front-row seat at the Gianfranco Ferré Spring 2004 presentation.

2 of 20 Scott Gries/Getty

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez served up a dose of glam with a furry dress and knee-high boots at the Tommy Hilfiger Spring 2005 presentation.

3 of 20 Evan Agostini/Getty

Nicky and Paris Hilton

The Hilton sisters showed off their matching style while attending the Sean John Fall 2001 fashion show.

4 of 20 Michael Buckner/Getty

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez kept things classic with a plaid button-up dress at the Whitley Kros Srping 2009 runway show.

5 of 20 Scott Wintrow/Getty

Kerry Washington

One of our favorite actresses looked super adorable in a minidress while in the front row of the Proenza Schouler Spring 2006 show.

6 of 20 Scott Wintrow/Getty

Olivia Palermo

Palermo kept things classic in a LBD for the Kai Kuhne: Myself Spring 2007 presentation.

7 of 20 Mat Szwajkos/Getty

Kim Kardashian

Kardashian worked her angles in a green, silky dress while backstage at the Nicole Romano Fall 2007 show in New York City.

8 of 20 Peter Kramer/Getty

Rihanna

Our favorite bad gal rocked a sequin-trimmed dress for Baby Phat's Spring 2006 presentation.

9 of 20 Evan Agostini/Getty

Natalie Portman

A young Natalie Portman brought her best accessory (a teeny, little pup) to Zac Posen's Spring 2003 runway show.

10 of 20 Michael Loccisano/Getty

Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj was completely committed to her Harajuku-Barbie vibes in the front row of the Prabal Gurung Spring 2012 presentation.

11 of 20 Michael Buckner/Getty

Taylor Swift

Swift hit the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in 2012 wearing a bright, red number.

12 of 20 Amy Graves/WireImage

Jenna Dewan-Tatum

Jenna Dewan played with trends from the early 2000s while attending Smashbox Fashion Week in 2003.

13 of 20 Tony Barson Archive/WireImage

Katie Holmes

Holmes chose a gorgeous ruffled dress as she attended the Christian Dior Haute Couture show in 2004.

14 of 20 Getty

Jaime King

Jaime King stuck with timeless pieces as she hit up the Michael Kors Spring 2003 presentation in New York City.

15 of 20 Mike Fanous/Gamma-Rapho/Getty

Taraji P. Henson

Henson chose a silky dress and strappy heels for an event during the 2004 Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Culver City.

16 of 20 Evan Agostini/Getty

Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba kept things casual while attending the Marc Jacobs Fall 2001 show.

17 of 20 J. Vespa/WireImage

Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union proved that black separates always work while in the front row at the Richard Tyler show in Spring 2004.

18 of 20 Peter Kramer/Getty

Kate Bosworth

Kate Bosworth had fun mixing prints at the Marc Jacobs Spring 2005 show.

19 of 20 Peter Kramer/Getty

Ciara

Ciara showed off her toned abs in low-rise jeans at the Anna Sui Spring 2006 presentation.

20 of 20 Dave Allocca/DMI/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty

Julia Roberts

In 1993, Julia Roberts looked like a superstar in all black for a Richard Tyler fashion presentation.

