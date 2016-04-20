10 Casual Wedding Dresses for the Laid-Back Bride

When it comes to planning a wedding, not all brides are alike. While some may prefer a formal wedding in the city, others might want an intimate affair in the country. And when it comes to shopping for that very special wedding dress, not all brides want a Cinderella-esque gown adorned with shiny embellishments and tulle.

For the more laid-back woman, it’s important to stay true to your sense of style, especially on such an important day. So, we searched the market and found a selection of the best white dresses for the more casual bride. From delicate lace options to those made entirely of cotton, below are 10 dresses for the laid-back bride-to-be.