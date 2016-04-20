10 Casual Wedding Dresses for the Laid-Back Bride

Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images
Caroline Vazzana
Apr 20, 2016 @ 3:30 pm

When it comes to planning a wedding, not all brides are alike. While some may prefer a formal wedding in the city, others might want an intimate affair in the country. And when it comes to shopping for that very special wedding dress, not all brides want a Cinderella-esque gown adorned with shiny embellishments and tulle.

For the more laid-back woman, it’s important to stay true to your sense of style, especially on such an important day. So, we searched the market and found a selection of the best white dresses for the more casual bride. From delicate lace options to those made entirely of cotton, below are 10 dresses for the laid-back bride-to-be.  

1 of 10 Courtesy

ROBERTO CAVALLI

Made of 100% cotton, this dress is the perfect style for a warm weather wedding. 

$3,650; net-a-porter.com

Advertisement
2 of 10 Courtesy

Zara

An off-the-shoulder robe dress is a loose and comfortable option. 

$100; zara.com

3 of 10 Courtesy

Diane von Furstenberg

A chiffon maxidress with a snake trim is equally simple and eye-catching. 

$898; dvf.com

Advertisement
4 of 10 Courtesy

SELF-PORTRAIT

This tiered lace gown draws attention to your waist. 

$1,420; net-a-porter.com

Advertisement
5 of 10 Courtesy

Mango

Scalloped edges and decorative embroidery make this option feminine and sophisticated. 

$130; mango.com

Advertisement
6 of 10 Courtesy

CÉDRIC CHARLIER

A classic shirt dress is made wedding appropriate with a delicate bow across the front and a loose flowing silhouette. 

$890; net-a-porter.com

Advertisement
7 of 10 Courtesy

Misha Collection

This soft crepe dress features a deep back opening and exaggerated armholes that allow you to show some skin.

$350; mishacollection.us

Advertisement
8 of 10 Courtesy

Misha Nonoo

A pleated skirt makes a simple dress dance-ready.

$575; mishanonoo.com

Advertisement
9 of 10 Courtesy

Reiss

Wear this off-white dress with a strappy sandal. 

$350; reiss.com

Advertisement
10 of 10 Courtesy

Rebecca Taylor

Wear this long lace dress with simple flat sandals. 

$875; rebeccataylor.com

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!