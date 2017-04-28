5 Casual Friday Jeans for Under $100

Hooray for casual Friday—a day when everyone is stoked because it means the weekend is almost here! Slip into your favorite jeans, sneakers, office-appropriate top and glide out your door with a big, fresh cup of coffee. While most employers are super-accepting of denim these days, there is always a more relaxed atmosphere on a Friday. And you don’t even need to break the bank for your denim. We’ve found five great options for under $100!

1 of 5 Courtesy

A light wash for a relaxed look

Topshop $80
2 of 5 Courtesy

Cuff and wear with kitten heels

Banana Republic $98
3 of 5 Courtesy

White denim is perfect for a summer Friday 

Gap $70
4 of 5 Courtesy

Mix it up in mixed denim

Mango $80
5 of 5 Courtesy

Slip on sneakers with this retro bootcut 

Madewell $90 (originally $130)

