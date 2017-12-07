9 Cashmere Pieces You Need For The Winter

Christian Vierig/Getty Images
Alexis Parente
Dec 07, 2017 @ 2:00 pm

It’s almost winter time and that means that bone chilling cold is coming our way. The best thing to help you get through that cold? Cashmere! We found cashmere for every part of your life. Seriously. Need a cashmere eye mask for traveling back home? Check. How about an everyday cashmere sweater? Check. Or imagine how cozy your hands will feel inside of cashmere mittens? Check. You name it, we found it covered in the softest cashmere.

Shop our favorite cashmere pieces to prepare you for winter!

VIDEO: Coinage: How to Build a 10-Piece Fall Wardrobe

 

1 of 9 Courtesy

The Elder Statesman Mittens

These dotted mittens are a great stocking stuffer for the people in your life.

$195 SHOP NOW
2 of 9 Courtesy

Allude Cashmere Pullover

The perfect cashmere pullover made for all day lounging.

$424 SHOP NOW
3 of 9 Courtesy

Gap Cashmere Take-Home Set

Everyone will want to wrap their little ones up in this cashmere set.

$130 SHOP NOW
4 of 9 Courtesy

Nest Fragrances Cashmere Candle

Whats the next best thing to cashmere? A cashmere scented candle of course!

$40 SHOP NOW
5 of 9 Courtesy

J.Crew Everyday Cashmere Sweater

Our favorite classic: J.Crew’s everyday cashmere sweater is under $100, and we can’t get enough of them.

$98 SHOP NOW
6 of 9 Courtesy

Woolrich Cashmere Pom-Pom Hat

You can’t possibly get through winter without a cashmere pom-pom hat.

$211 SHOP NOW
7 of 9 Courtesy

Sofia Cashmere Travel Set

Cashmere cable-knit blankets and eye masks are the only way to travel.

$395 SHOP NOW
8 of 9 Courtesy

Via Spiga Cashmere Argyle Socks

Once you try these cashmere socks, you won’t be able to go back to regular footies!

$13 SHOP NOW
9 of 9 Courtesy

Everlane Cashmere Sweater

This color-block sweater is the perfect color pop to add to your wardrobe.

$100 SHOP NOW

