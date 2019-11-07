Amazon’s Cash Back Day Savings Could End Black Friday

Image zoom Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Don't let Black Friday and Cyber Monday distract you from the fact that Cash Back Day is on November 7. Yes, there's another shopping holiday to add to our calendars, but this one isn't like the others. Promise.

Instead of dropping the prices on items or offering special promo codes, retailers that participate in RetailMeNot's Cash Back Day are actually giving shoppers cash back after making purchase (up to 20%). Hence, the name Cash Back Day.

The latest shopping holiday will take place on every first Thursday in November from here on out, and Amazon, Macy's, Neiman Marcus, Sephora, and ASOS are just a few of the hundreds of retailers that are participating.

So how exactly does it work? Before you can start saving, you'll need to sign up for a RetailMeNot account, which is free. That's where you'll see all of the cash back offers and it's also where you'll be able to activate each one of the deals you're interested in shopping. After that, all you have to do is buy something at one of the participating retailers and the money will be deposited into a Venmo or PayPal account, or added to a gift card. That means you could go all out and get those fancy new AirPods, invest in that viral coat, or stock up on some everyday essentials on Amazon — and earn some money while doing so.

RELATED: The Best Black Friday Sales to Shop for a Closet Refresh

“Helping people save money has always been our goal and with the creation of Cash Back Day, we’re doubling down on that mission by offering twice as much savings to shoppers just in time for the holidays," Sara Skirboll, shopping and trends expert at RetailMeNot, says. "With Cash Back Day, shoppers can save money early and then get their payout right before Christmas for any last-minute and post-holiday needs.”

If you're already planning on shopping on November 7, it doesn't hurt to earn some cash back while you're doing so.

Check out some of the retailers and deals included in this year's Cash Back Day below.

Cash Back Day Savings