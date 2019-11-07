Amazon’s Cash Back Day Savings Could End Black Friday
Macy's and Sephora are also joining in on the new shopping holiday.
Don't let Black Friday and Cyber Monday distract you from the fact that Cash Back Day is on November 7. Yes, there's another shopping holiday to add to our calendars, but this one isn't like the others. Promise.
Instead of dropping the prices on items or offering special promo codes, retailers that participate in RetailMeNot's Cash Back Day are actually giving shoppers cash back after making purchase (up to 20%). Hence, the name Cash Back Day.
The latest shopping holiday will take place on every first Thursday in November from here on out, and Amazon, Macy's, Neiman Marcus, Sephora, and ASOS are just a few of the hundreds of retailers that are participating.
So how exactly does it work? Before you can start saving, you'll need to sign up for a RetailMeNot account, which is free. That's where you'll see all of the cash back offers and it's also where you'll be able to activate each one of the deals you're interested in shopping. After that, all you have to do is buy something at one of the participating retailers and the money will be deposited into a Venmo or PayPal account, or added to a gift card. That means you could go all out and get those fancy new AirPods, invest in that viral coat, or stock up on some everyday essentials on Amazon — and earn some money while doing so.
“Helping people save money has always been our goal and with the creation of Cash Back Day, we’re doubling down on that mission by offering twice as much savings to shoppers just in time for the holidays," Sara Skirboll, shopping and trends expert at RetailMeNot, says. "With Cash Back Day, shoppers can save money early and then get their payout right before Christmas for any last-minute and post-holiday needs.”
If you're already planning on shopping on November 7, it doesn't hurt to earn some cash back while you're doing so.
Check out some of the retailers and deals included in this year's Cash Back Day below.
Cash Back Day Savings
- 4moms: 20% Cash Back
- A Pea in the Pod: 10% Cash Back
- Academy Sports: 20% Cash Back
- Adidas: 20% Cash Back
- Aldo: 18% Cash Back
- Alex and Ani: 20% Cash Back
- Amazon: Up to 12% Cash Back
- Ashley HomeStore: 16% Cash Back
- Aveda: 20% Cash Back
- bareMinerals: 20% Cash Back
- Bass Pro Shops: 15% Cash Back
- Bergdorf Goodman: 18% Cash Back
- Bloomingdale’s: 10% Cash Back
- Bobbi Brown Cosmetics: 10% Cash Back
- Bonobos: 20% Cash Back
- Booking: 10% Cash Back
- Canon: Up to $100 Cash Back
- Coach: 12% Cash Back
- CVS: 20% Cash Back
- Dollar Rent A Car: 20% Cash Back
- Elf Cosmetics: 20% Cash Back
- Elizabeth Arden: 20% Cash Back
- Frame Denim: 20% Cash Back
- Harvey Nichols: 20% Cash Back
- Hertz: 12% Cash Back
- Holiday Inn Express: 20% Cash Back
- Horchow: 16% Cash Back
- Intermix: 17% Cash Back
- JoS A Bank: 20% Cash Back
- Kate Spade: 12% Cash Back
- Kendra Scott: 20% Cash Back
- Kerastase: 14% Cash Back
- Laura Mercier: 12% Cash Back
- LifeLock: 60% Cash Back
- L'Occitane: 20% Cash Back
- Macy’s: 20% Cash Back
- MGM Resorts International: 20% Cash Back
- Minted: 20% Cash Back
- Moda Operandi: 14% Cash Back
- Neiman Marcus & Neiman Marcus Last Call: 16% Cash Back
- NEST Fragrances: 10% Cash Back
- Office Depot Office Max: 14% Cash Back
- One Kings Lane: 16% Cash Back
- Orvis: 10% Cash Back
- Postmates: 30% Cash Back
- Ray-Ban: 20% Cash Back
- Rebecca Minkoff: 20% Cash Back
- REN Skincare: 16% Cash Back
- ReVive Skincare: 20% Cash Back
- Rosetta Stone: 30% Cash Back
- Sears: 20% Cash Back
- Sephora: $20 Cash Back on $100
- Smashbox: 20% Cash Back
- Snapfish: 40% Cash Back
- Stubhub: Up to $60 Cash Back
- Ulta: 10% Cash Back
- Under Armour: 20% Cash Back
- Vineyard Vines: 20% Cash Back
- Vistaprint: 20% Cash Back
- Vitamix: 16% Cash Back