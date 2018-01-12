Mr. Rogers Cardigans Are Back

Cardigans are having a moment this season, and we are getting our style inspiration from Mr. Rogers and his symbolic uniform. We literally would not recognize him without the cozy layer. Years after we fell in love with his unforgettable uniform, the comfy button-up sweater is making a major comeback with a range of new styles and silhouettes that are ultra chic. Go back to the classics with Topshop’s boucle cardigan or try for a modern take—like Pixie Market’s off-the-shoulder cardigan. Either way, you can’t go wrong sporting the sweater silhouette of the season.

Set your inner Mr. Rogers free this winter and shop our favorite cardigans here!