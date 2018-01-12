Mr. Rogers Cardigans Are Back

Melodie Jeng/Getty Images
Alexis Parente
Jan 12, 2018 @ 5:00 pm

Cardigans are having a moment this season, and we are getting our style inspiration from Mr. Rogers and his symbolic uniform. We literally would not recognize him without the cozy layer. Years after we fell in love with his unforgettable uniform, the comfy button-up sweater is making a major comeback with a range of new styles and silhouettes that are ultra chic. Go back to the classics with Topshop’s boucle cardigan or try for a modern take—like Pixie Market’s off-the-shoulder cardigan. Either way, you can’t go wrong sporting the sweater silhouette of the season.

VIDEO: 5 Fashion-Forward Boots That'll Fit Your Budget

Set your inner Mr. Rogers free this winter and shop our favorite cardigans here!

1 of 7 Courtesy

I Love Mr Mittens Cardigan

Warning: You won’t be able to part with this I Love Mr Mittens sweater.

$449 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 7 Courtesy

Pixie Market Cardigan

Pixie Market is giving us a modern update with this off-the-should button-up sweater.

$88 SHOP NOW
3 of 7 Courtesy

Topshop Cardigan

We are getting the greatest vintage Grandpa vibes from this boucle sweater.

$95 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 7 Courtesy

J.Crew Cardigan

A lightweight cardigan is a classic layering piece for your fall and winter wardrobe.

$70 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 7 Courtesy

Gap Cardigan

Gap's ribbed cardigan has an open-front style that makes for a more casual sweater.

$42 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 7 Courtesy

Everlane Cardigan

With a boxy shape and cropped silhouette, this Everlane wool cashmere cardigan is the perfect update to Mr. Rogers' signature piece.

$125 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 7 Courtesy

Altuzarra Cardigan

Altuzarra’s asymmetrical cardigan in bright orange will be your statement sweater.

$795 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!