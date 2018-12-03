I Tried Canada Goose’s Approach Jacket and I’ll Never Buy Another Winter Coat Again

Image zoom Canada Goose

There are two things I’ve learned since moving to New York: Those ‘Alarm Will Sound’ signs in the subway are lies, and if you want to make it through winter, you’re going to need a Canada Goose coat.

When I first moved to the city from Costa Rica three years ago, I had convinced myself that “layering” was all I needed to get through the East Coast chill. I wore a plaid Topshop cocoon coat that was virtually unlined because I thought it ‘looked warm.’ Naturally, I spent all season ducking miserably into coffee shops along my walking route to work and vowed to do better next year.

The following year, I went the vintage route. I bought a gorgeous, chocolate brown, duster-length Pierre Cardin trench with a plush faux fur collar. It was warmer, sure, but it was like wearing cardboard — I could barely extend my arms 90 degrees. Forget about trying to hold the rail on a crowded subway.

A year later, thinking I’d finally show winter what’s what, my armor of choice was a long, white, Michelin Man-esque Tommy Hilfiger puffer — it was basically the coat version of that Lenny Kravitz scarf meme. It was warm, I had full mobility, and I looked like a trendy cloud wherever I showed up. The problem was, that coat was a fantasy coat, the kind that exists for photos and not the real world.

If you hadn’t already gathered, my tropical-leaning self is very, very bad at coats. But I’ve finally cracked the code. Canada Goose’s newest outerwear release, The Approach Jacket, is a winner, and I’m pretty sure I’ll never have to buy another winter coat again.

To buy: $775; saksfifthavenue.com

The brand’s instantly recognizable outerwear — so denoted by the circular logo patches that grace its products’ sleeves — has become synonymous with winter luxury, up there with Moncler and Burberry. But unlike the coats that had failed me in previous years, this parka isn’t from a fashion brand trying to figure out function. Quite the opposite, actually. Canada Goose is first and foremost a performance brand and, with this design, it has proved that it can deliver on the style front, too.

The Approach Jacket, which I wear in a rich, juicy magenta called Summit Pink, is decked out with spoils you’d expect from hardcore hiking gear: adjustable velcro sleeves, a removable hood, interior toggles for a tight fit at the waist, pocket linings as soft as a security blanket. That’s because it’s inspired by the Canada Goose Skreslet Parka, which was designed by an actual Everest hiker.

It’s virtually impossible to feel cold when wearing this puffer coat, which has anticipated all of the outdoor elements but is somehow not stifling to wear indoors. I’m not a summitter, but I like the idea that if the urge struck me, I’d at least have one appropriate piece of equipment at the ready.

For all its technical wins, it’s doubly impressive that Canada Goose has managed to make this coat look and feel as good as it does. I love wearing the bright, hip-length puffer atop an all-white outfit and black booties or playing up the magenta color with a soft pink slip skirt and a fitted black turtleneck.

Turns out I’m not the only one who couldn’t resist the newest piece in Canada Goose’s impressive lineup. The coat only launched on Black Friday, but it’s already sold out completely on the brand’s website. Thankfully, it’s still available in five of seven colors on Saks Fifth Avenue. (My Summit Pink coat is sadly out of stock, but the other colors are just as amazing.)

Even though the Approach Jacket commands a high price point — $775 to be exact — I fully expect it to sell out before the season’s end. Now that I’ve had the chance to experience the perfect blend of fashion and function, I understand first-hand why Canada Goose gets the hype it does. If you’re anything like me, this might just be the last winter coat you’ll ever need to buy again, too.

