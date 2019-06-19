Camila Coelho’s Clothing Line Just Launched and Items Are Already Selling Out

Image zoom Courtesy

2019 seems to be the year of the influencer clothing line. Big-name bloggers such as Aimee Song aren't just settling for brand collaborations anymore — they're debuting their very own collections. On June 19, Camila Coelho joined the club with her own eponymous clothing brand, sold exclusively on Revolve. It's the type of collection that's created for moments when you want to show off in, whether you're headed to a wedding or have major vacation plans.

The first drop, priced from $98 to $298, includes 55 items in bold colorways, from brilliant marigold dresses to eye-catching orange jumpsuits. Coelho says that she was inspired Brazilian heritage, and it's infused throughout the collection in playful stripes and tropical florals.

"It’s definitely very much me and the Brazilian woman that I am," Coelho exclusively tells InStyle.com. "I love color. I love sexy shapes." You can see the inspiration in the mini dresses, cropped bustiers, and the cutout romper. "I also love the more classic, sophisticated pieces," Coelho continues. There's a work-appropriate blazer (in a trendy pistachio hue), an elegant peplum blouse, and quite a few wear-everywhere trousers to choose from.

"I designed this collection thinking about all of my followers," Coelho adds. "It's really for everyone that follows me from different backgrounds and different body shapes and different skin colors. When I was designing the pieces, my dream was to see all of these girls and to see diversity. That's why I can’t wait to see all of my followers wearing the collection in different ways and styling it in different ways from all over the world."

The Camila Coelho collection will be available on Revolve.com in sizes XXS-XL. But just to warn you: some of the sizes are already starting to sell out.