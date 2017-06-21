7 Camel Toe Proof Leggings (Yes, Actually)

Robert Kamau/GC Images
Alexis Parente
Jun 21, 2017 @ 5:00 pm

We spoke to a wide range of activewear brands to get the deal behind the camel toe and how to prevent it. There is just one thing you have to look for - “a U-shaped inseam.” This style of inseam will answer all of your camel toe prayers. A straight down T-shaped seam is sure to give you that uncomfortable look at one point or another during your work out, I think you can understand why.

VIDEO: The Best Leggings for Running

I am a huge fan of the LuluLemon All The Right Places Pant ($128; lululemon.com), they are made with a thick fabric a U-Shaped inseam. That means there is no seam on the front area of your pelvis, guaranteeing that other will pull or move where it isn’t suppose to, our prayers have been answered! Shop these seven leggings to make sure you don’t rock the CT.

1 of 7 Courtesy

Lucas Hugh

Lucas Hugh $125 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 7 Courtesy

Topshop

Topshop $32 SHOP NOW
3 of 7 Courtesy

LNDR

LNDR $88 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 7 Courtesy

Adidas by Stella McCartney

Adidas by Stella McCartney $60 (originally $100) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 7 Courtesy

Lululemon

Lululemon $128 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 7 Courtesy

Sweaty Betty

Sweaty Betty $115 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 7 Courtesy

Tory Sport

Tory Sport $95 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!