Stock Up On Calvin Klein Underwear While It’s 25% Off

Twenty-eighteen has been a big year for extroverted underwear. We’ve seen logomania waistbands creep up over jeans and printed elastic bra bands flash through sheer shirts or generously cut-out tops. And, since that Kardashian-Jenner campaign had us adding #mycalvins to our own family, the brand has had its name all over our underthings.

If ever there was a time to refresh your underwear drawer with CK-printed bras and panties for the year, it’s now. Starting today through September 3rd, you can get a ton of Calvin Klein underwear for 25 percent off, plus free shipping sitewide.

Shop our favorite picks from the sale below, and remember: there is such as a thing as a tasteful VPL.