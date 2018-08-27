Stock Up On Calvin Klein Underwear While It’s 25% Off

Melodie Jeng/Getty Images
Laura Reilly
Aug 27, 2018 @ 12:45 pm

Twenty-eighteen has been a big year for extroverted underwear. We’ve seen logomania waistbands creep up over jeans and printed elastic bra bands flash through sheer shirts or generously cut-out tops. And, since that Kardashian-Jenner campaign had us adding #mycalvins to our own family, the brand has had its name all over our underthings.

VIDEO: Pregnant Kylie Jenner Poses in Calvin Klein Underwear With All of Her Sisters

If ever there was a time to refresh your underwear drawer with CK-printed bras and panties for the year, it’s now. Starting today through September 3rd, you can get a ton of Calvin Klein underwear for 25 percent off, plus free shipping sitewide.

Shop our favorite picks from the sale below, and remember: there is such as a thing as a tasteful VPL.

1 of 7 Courtesy

Body Unlined Cut-Out Bralette

$21 (Originally $28) SHOP NOW
2 of 7 Courtesy

Modern Cotton Bikini

$15 (Originally $20) SHOP NOW
3 of 7 Courtesy

Modern Cotton U-Back Bralette

$21 (Originally $28) SHOP NOW
4 of 7 Courtesy

Modern Cotton Plus Thong

$15 (Originally $20) SHOP NOW
5 of 7 Courtesy

Body Lightly Lined Bralette

$33 (Originally $44) SHOP NOW
6 of 7 Courtesy

Modern Cotton Lounge Pants

$44 (Originally $58) SHOP NOW
7 of 7 Courtesy

Modern Cotton Lace Triangle Bralette

$29 (Originally $38) SHOP NOW

