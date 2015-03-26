Caftans

InStyle.com
Mar 26, 2015 @ 10:37 am
Mary-Kate Olsen, caftans, Lanvin, The Look, celebrity trends
pinterest
Caftans
Mary-Kate Olsen in vintage Lanvin
George Napolitano/FilmMagic
Caftans
pinterest
Caftans
Debra Messing in Naeem Khan
Lester Cohen/WireImage
Nicole Richie, caftans, Missoni, the look, celebrity trends
pinterest
Caftans
Nicole Richie in vintage Missoni
Lester Cohen/WireImage
Uma Thurman, caftan, the look, celebrity trends
pinterest
Caftans
Uma Thurman
Dave M. Benett/Getty Images
1 of 5

Advertisement
1 of 4 George Napolitano/FilmMagic

Caftans

Mary-Kate Olsen in vintage Lanvin
Advertisement
2 of 4 Lester Cohen/WireImage

Caftans

Debra Messing in Naeem Khan
3 of 4 Lester Cohen/WireImage

Caftans

Nicole Richie in vintage Missoni
Advertisement
4 of 4 Dave M. Benett/Getty Images

Caftans

Uma Thurman

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!