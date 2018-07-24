The One Summer Dress You Can Wear All Year Long

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Chunky sneakers, narrow sunglasses, cycling shorts as pants ... What do all of these trends have in common? None of them are entirely new. If you think about it, Princess Dianna rocked all three 30 years ago. And there's another not-so-new trend that's popping up everywhere: buttons.

Sure, buttons have been around for thousands of years. But in 2018, designers are making them feel brand new again, sprinkling them on pants, shirts, and—our favorite—all over dresses. They've moved from the functional category and made their way into the world of embellishments because that's what we fashion folks are good at—taking something that actually serves a purpose and turning it into something that's, well, just pretty to look at. TBH, most of the oversized buttons you'll find on the trendiest dresses don't even work. And are only their for show.

But we're not complaining. The trend has been blowing up everywhere this summer and isn't going away for the fall either. And you could throw on some tights and a turtleneck come winter, and still keep rocking your button-front dresses. We could spend hours talking about the many ways to wear the chic button-decorated dresses. But instead, we've dropped our absolute faves for you to check out below.

