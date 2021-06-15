Are You Ready For Butt Ruffle Bathing Suits?

This child-like swimsuit style is on-the-rise for summer 2021.

By Samantha Sutton
Jun 15, 2021 @ 1:43 pm
Credit: Courtesy/InStyle

A quick glance at 2021's top fashion trends, and it seems like many of them fall into one of two categories. You've got your super sexy styles, with straps, cutouts, and other skin-baring details, heavily influenced by Y2K. And then, you have your Cottagecores and Fairycores of the world, full of puff-sleeves, volume, and so much whimsy. The first aesthetic led us to swimwear options such as the upside-down bikini and the wraparound monokini. But the second is bringing back a familiar childhood favorite: the good ol' butt ruffle bathing suit.

It's possible that you or someone you knew owned a ruffled-butt bathing suit growing up, with frills down the side, back, or around the hip area. It's also possible that you had thought you aged out of this trend, but as we now know, you're never too old to wear anything, and child-like fashion is really having a moment. The ruffled-butt bathing suit is right in line with the over-the-top trends that are popping up this year, as we emerge from our homes and safely resume fun summertime activities (real vacations!).

So, as you embrace the post-Zoom choice of chaotic bottoms, bring that same vibe to the beach, and shop these ruffled-butt one-pieces and bottoms, ahead.

