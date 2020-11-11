Brace Yourself, Because Butt Fashion Is Back

Words-on-the-butt pants have risen from the dead.

By Samantha Sutton
Nov 11, 2020 @ 5:06 pm
Credit: bellahadid/Instagram, kyliejenner/Instagram, Getty Images

Remember back in the early '00s when butts were all the rage? They were the topic of hit songs, a focus when talking about celebrities, and a feature that was frequently highlighted when it came to top fashion trends. Well, it turns out they're coming back — you know, style-wise (our anatomy hasn't changed) — with peek-a-boo thongs and rear-graphics slowly starting to resurface.

If you can easily recall round one of this craze, we're sorry. You might have to momentarily relive some of the most cringe-worthy days of your youth until it all blows over. However, if your 2020/21 self is fully on board with butt fashion, thanks to its pioneers like Hailey Bieber and a decent portion of Gen-Z, that's cool, too. There are plenty of ways to follow along.

Aside from scooping up G-strings from Skims (Shop It: $14; skims.com) or Savage x Fenty (Shop It: $23; savagex.com), which you can casually pull up above your waistband, we've found a few printed, embroidered, and bedazzled butt pants you'll want to add to cart. Not ready to go full-out just yet? Try some back-of-the-leg details for a more subtle version of the trend.

NICCE Women's Maze Joggers

Shop It: $75; nicceclothing.com

Kappa x Juicy Couture Ella Pant

Credit: Courtesy

Shop It: $150; revolve.com

Raf Simons Embroidered Cotton-Twill Wide-Leg Trousers

Shop It: $194 (Originally $649); matchesfashion.com

Still Here Black + White Tate Jeans

Credit: Courtesy

Shop It: $280; bandier.com

GCDS Logo-Panelled Tracksuit Bottoms

Credit: Courtesy

Shop It: $304; farfetch.com

Versace Embroidered Roses Jeans

Credit: Courtesy

Shop It: $725; versace.com

Weekday Corrina Sweatpants

Credit: Courtesy

Shop It: $50; weekday.com

Telfar Brown & Off-White Velour Lounge Pants

Credit: Courtesy

Shop It: $515; ssense.com

adidas Originals Sweatpants in Red with Oversized Trefoil Logo

Credit: Courtesy

Shop It: $60; asos.com

Intoxicated Embroidered Track Pants

Credit: Courtesy

Shop It: $116 (Originally $290); farfetch.com

