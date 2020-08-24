V From BTS Is Fully Twinning With Harry Styles in the ‘Dynamite’ Video

He's wearing one of the singer's favorite outfits.

By Samantha Sutton
Aug 24, 2020 @ 1:38 pm
What's a band to do once they break records on YouTube with a new music video? Release another version of it, of course! That's exactly what BTS did with their song, "Dynamite," labeling their new clip the 'B-Side,' which allows fans to see the same shoot — along with some bloopers! — from different angles.

After having some time to process seeing these guys dance and sing in spectacular, '70s- and '90s-inspired outfits (hello, Kangol hats!), we couldn't help but draw the comparison to another favorite of ours: Harry Styles. The green Gucci suit that V wears for the dance segment looks similar to outfits Styles tends to reach for — which is probably part of the reason so many Directioners are voicing their support for BTS at the moment.

YouTube

Styles is often seen wearing colorful Gucci suits, and while he went with a bright yellow option earlier this year at the BRIT Awards (vest included), he's also been spotted in dark green, specifically on tour in 2018.

Neil Mockford / Ricky Vigil M/GC Images

Heeled Gucci loafers also popped up on a few BTS members — aka another go-to for Styles.

YouTube

Whether these "Dynamite" outfits were directly inspired by Styles', um, style, remains to be seen. The band did recently reveal in a SiriusXM video that the last song that got stuck in their heads was "Watermelon Sugar." However, it's also possible that these guys just enjoy a good Gucci look, too — and they definitely wear it well.

