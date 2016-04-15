Now that warmer weather has officially arrived, one of our favorite activities is sitting at an outdoor cafe and eating brunch. When it comes to the midday activity, deciding what to wear can be extremely difficult, as it is largely dependent on who you are having brunch with. When gathering with friends, go for something cool and comfortable, but if you are dining with your in-laws, you need a look that reads sophisticated and polished. Ahead, three brunch outfits to wear this spring.

Brunch Date

Courtesy

An off-the-shoulder top lets you show skin in a more elegant way, but pare it back to loose-fitting drawstring trousers for an effortless vibe. Add structure to your slouchy look with accessories, like this mini purse and block heel.

Shop the look: Mango top, $30; mango.com. Lands' End shoes, $89; landsend.com. Fairchild Baldwin bag, $1,325; fairchildbaldwin.com. Zara pants, $40; zara.com.

Brunch with Your Friends

Courtesy

At Sunday brunch with your girls, keep your look laid-back with a pair of cropped jeans and a top with ruffled sleeves. Have fun with prints by mixing your striped top with a polka dot bag. A sleek sandal that ties around your ankle makes walking around the city after brunch totally doable.

Shop the look: 7 for All Mankind jeans, $139 (originally $198); 7forallmankind.com. Aska shoes, $315; askacollection.com. Adriana Castro clutch, $975; adrianacastroonline.com. J. Crew top, $80; jcrew.com.

Brunch with Your In-Laws

Courtesy

When meeting your in-laws for brunch, a floral dress is pretty and proper. These playful red heels will accent the varying patterns in your dress, while a simple straw bag is very on trend.

Shop the look: Lucky Star Jewels earrings, $70; shopluckystar.com. Michael Kors purse, $198; michaelkors.com. Aquazzura shoes, $695; net-a-porter.com. Rebecca Taylor dress, $375; rebeccataylor.com.