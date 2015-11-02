9 Bridesmaid Dresses You Can Wear Again (Really)

As exciting as planning your wedding is, it can also be pretty stressful—say it with us: so many decisions! The gown, the flowers, the cake, and, of course, your bridesmaids's dresses (you do want your nearest and dearest to look and feel their best). From long lace numbers to flirty floral frocks, we set out to break the myth and find the best dresses that your friends will want to wear again. Below, nine bridesmaid options that won’t end up gathering dust at the back of a closet.

1 of 9 Courtesy

Mango 

$190; mango.com

2 of 9 Courtesy

Coast

$215; coast-stores.com 

3 of 9 Courtesy

J. Crew 

$365; jcrew.com

4 of 9 Courtesy

Rory Beca 

$280; rorybeca.com

5 of 9 Courtesy

Reiss

$360; reiss.com

6 of 9 Courtesy

H&M

$70; hm.com

7 of 9 Courtesy

Dorothy Perkins 

$99; dorothyperkins.com

8 of 9 Courtesy

Diane von Furstenberg

$1,000; net-a-porter.com 

9 of 9 Courtesy

Whistles 

$470; whistles.com

