Breezy Slip Dresses to Live in During the Summer

Melodie Jeng/Getty
Steffi Lee
Jun 29, 2017 @ 3:45 pm

There is no easier way wardrobe-wise to combat brutal humidity and heat with than a slip dress. It hugs the body in all the right places, but also lets skin breathe. It’s sophisticated in its own right, yet requires little thought – slink it over your head and you’re out the door!

VIDEO: 3 Stylin': Three Ways to Style a Slip Dress 

We especially love the vibrant solids and prints every brand is coming out with - from fast fashion to top-tier luxury, there’s a guarantee you’re going to find something you like at whatever price point desired. With a bold color choice, you can wear your everyday sandals and personal jewelry so the outfit is all about the dress as a statement piece.

Keep scrolling for a dress you will practically live in day to night this summer!

 

1 of 7 Courtesy

H&M

Slip-style dress

H&M $13 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 7 Courtesy

T by Alexander Wang

Embroidered silk-satin dress

T by Alexander Wang available at Net-a-Porter $495 SHOP NOW
3 of 7 Courtesy

Topshop

Frill slip dress

Topshop $55 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 7 Courtesy

Acne Studios

Sway slip dress

Acne Studios available at Matches Fashion $400 (originally $800) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 7 Courtesy

Aritzia

Vivienne dress

Aritzia $85 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 7 Courtesy

Protagonist

Classic slip

Protagonist available at Moda Operandi $450 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 7

PARIS SUNDAY

Paris Sunday available at Amazon $45 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!