Where to Shop for a Good Cause During Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Throughout the month of October organizations and brands will be teaming up to spread awareness about the devastating effects of breast cancer. And you can help them make a difference, too, by doing a little shopping for a good cause.

Some of our favorite retailers are making generous donations and creating limited-edition items that will support several organizations. The philanthropic companies include groups that are dedicated to breast cancer research, while others offer support to recovering survivors as they reenter the workforce.

Find out how you can get involved by checking our a few offers below.

Dressbarn LUXE BY CARMEN MARC VALVO BELTED FLORAL BCA DRESS

Cop this pretty dress, and Dressbarn will donate 50 percent of the purchase price, up to $50,000, to BCRF, from October 1 through October 31.

Vimmia Warrior One Breast Cancer Awareness Legging

Purchase these comfortable leggings, and Vimmia pledges to donate 20 percent of proceeds from the sales to the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

Miel Nana Bra

Shop around Miel's entire website, and the brand will give 20 percent of all sales to Living Beyond Breast Cancer, from October 1 to October 31.

G-Ro Carry On

Grab this perfect carry on, and G-RO will donate 20 percent of funds from every Pink Limited-Edition G-Ro sold to Bright Pink during the month of October.

Stella McCartney Ophelia Whistling Soft Cup Bra

Check out the new Ophelia Whistling lingerie set, and Stella McCartney will make donations to the Memorial Sloan Kettering Breast Examination center of Harlem (BECH) and The Linda McCartney Centre in Liverpool.

Lisi Lerch

Score some pink jewels from Lisi Lerch, and the brand will donate 20 percent of the proceeds to support BC research.

Timbereland LIMITED RELEASE SUSAN G. KOMEN 6-INCH PREMIUM WATERPROOF BOOTS

Get your hands on these limited-edition boots that Timberland created in partnership with the Susan G. Komen organization to help raise breast cancer awareness.

Les Lunes George V Bralette in Bare

Purchase this bralette, and Les Lunes will give 20 percent of funds to the Young Survival Coalition.

Fleur't with Me Nighty-Night Cat Eye Mask

Browse the Fleur't website, and the brand will donate 20 percent of all sales to Look Good Feel Better,  from October 1 to October 31.

HookedUP Shapewear ORIGINAL HIGH WAIST SHAPING MID-THIGH

Score great shapewear, and HookedUp will donate 20 percent of all sales to Look Good Feel Better, from October 1 to October 31.

APL TechLoom Phantom BCA

Get your hands on these limited-edition sneakers, and APL will donate 20 percent of the gross sales price to the Women’s Cancer Research Fund, A Breast Cancer Research Foundation Program (BCRF), from October 2017 through September 2018.

W.I.T.H. Hyper Dots Strappy Bra

Pick up this cute sports bra, and Wear It to Heart will donate 20 percent of the proceeds to the Dr. Susan Love Research Foundation.

Kira Grace Double-Strap Yoga Tank

Upgrade your yoga gear, and KiraGrace will donate a portion of each sale of their fuchsia styles to the Susan G. Komen Greater New York efforts during the entire month of October.

