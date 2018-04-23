The Exact Bras You Should Wear Under Those Tricky Dresses

Courtesy
Alexis Bennett (Market) and Alexis Parente (Text)
Apr 23, 2018

It's time to show off some skin, ladies. I'm not saying to go all KKW on me and free the nipple (unless that's your thing, in which case...go for it!). But a dress with an exposed shoulder or a peek-a-boo back will definitely get you in the spring mood. As you shop around for strappy designs and plunging necklines, don't forget that what goes underneath your clothes is just as important. Sure, a strapless bra works in some cases, but sometimes you'll need something a bit more advanced to keep the girls perky without ruining your outfit. Don't worry if you're not sure where to start. We've put together a guide below that will keep you looking

1 of 6 Courtesy

MULTI WAY DRESS + CONVERTIBLE BRA

Don't let this long-sleeve silhouette fool you. This versatile dress can actually convert into a halter-top, one-shoulder, you name it. For multi-wear designs like this one grab a convertible bra that can also be worn several different ways. 

Shop the Look: Norma Kamali dress, $170; net-a-porter.com. Aerie convertible bra, $27; ae.com

2 of 6 Courtesy

SILK SLIP DRESS + SILCONE PETALS

Strapless bras work for most sleeveless designs, but not those lightweight fabrics. Grab petals that match your skin tone to avoid a bumpy look.

Shop the Look: Topshop slip dress, $60; topshop.com. Target petals, $9; target.com.

3 of 6 Courtesy

WRAP DRESS + PLUNGE BRA

Want to show a little extra cleavage and still feel supported? Look for a design that's made with a deep V.

Shop the Look: Mango wrap dress, $80; mango.com. Nordstrom Lingerie bra, $28; nordstrom.com.

4 of 6 Courtesy

FITTED DRESS + SMOOTHING BRA

Even when your arms or shoulders aren't exposed, you still need to think twice about your undergarments. A smoothing bra will help you avoid those unflattering lines.

Shop the Look: Uniqlo dress, $50; uniqlo.com. True & Co. bra, $58; nordstrom.com.

 

5 of 6 Courtesy

BACKLESS DRESS + SIDE STICK BRA

We love a dress that's surprisingly beautiful in the back. Pair it with a backless bra for extra support and a flawless finish.

Shop the Look: Rosetta Getty backless dress, $690; net-a-porter.com. Fashion Forms side stick bra, $80; net-a-porter.com

6 of 6 Courtesy

BACK DIP DRESS + LOW BACK BRA EXTENDER

And there's no need to invest in an entirely new bra. You can transform your old strapless one with these extenders, which make wearing dresses with low backs a cinch.

Shop the Look: Zimmermann dress, $530; net-a-porter.com. Nordstrom Lingerie bra extenders, $19; nordstrom.com.

 

