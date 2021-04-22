These Brands Donate to Environmental Causes, Even When It’s Not Earth Day

As consumers and environmental activists continue to stress the harmful effects the fashion industry has on the environment, many brands are permanently integrating sustainability into their core values. After all, the statistics have been jarring: According to Earth.Org, the fashion industry alone makes up about 10% of the global carbon emissions (for a visual, that's more than airplanes account for), and sends as much as 85% of all textiles into landfills each year.

However, little hinges do swing big doors. Consumers are becoming increasingly aware of their impact, and GenZ, specifically, is enforcing non-negotiable brand values. Younger brands are employing sustainable practices starting on launch day, while many veteran brands are stepping up to the plate, making one small change at a time. While multi-industry movements such as Earth Month garner awareness and influence participation (it's nearly expected at this point), it begs the question: What if these efforts extended beyond the month that explicitly calls for it?

Mother Nature does appreciate any and all efforts, but luckily, there's a long list of brands that donate to initiatives promoting a clean, preserved and restored environment — even when it's not Earth Day. The best part is, we've rounded up a list so you have all your bases are covered, from minimal essentials, to shoes, swimwear, undergarments, and activewear.

Dandy Del Mar

Lovers of leisurewear will swoon over Dandy Del Mar's '60s and '70s-inspired rompers, playful shorts sets, and luxe robes. Not only does the Californian brand not break the bank (its entire product offering rests under $150), but the brand donates a portion of its profits to various nonprofits on a rotational basis. Currently, Dandy Del Mar shares 5% of its proceeds with OCEANA, an organization dedicated to protecting the world's oceans.

Parisienne et Alors

Striving to create responsible, eco-friendly fashion without sacrificing a trendy flair, Parisienne et Alors works only with manufacturing sites located in Paris to reduce its carbon footprint, and prioritizes using natural cottons, viscose and wool, or recycled polyester. With a number of past charity partnerships to its name, the brand currently partners with Reforest Action to preserve and recover forests in France and beyond.

KATKIM

If you're in the market for fine jewelry that feels experimental and a little unexpected, the artisan-made pieces from KATKIM deserve a spot at the top of your shopping list. The Lady Gaga and Rihanna-approved brand is rooted in sustainability, using recycled gold whenever possible, and annually donates a portion of its proceeds to the Ocean Conservancy.

Londre Bodywear

With its use of clean lines and solid colorways, Londre Bodywear's sustainably-made swim and loungewear are your no-fuss summer wardrobe starter pack. Since its inception in 2017, the brand has prioritized regularly donating a portion of overall sales to organizations such as Amazon Watch and The Ocean Clean Up Project.

Amour Vert

With core products made from sustainable components such as a TENCEL modal fiber, repurposed plant seed fiber, organic cotton, and closed-loop and FSC-certified beechwood fibers, it goes without saying Amour Vert creates with the environment in mind. Plus, the brand has proven it's committed to its "Buy a Tee, Plant a Tree" initiative with American Forests, having planted 339,223 trees to date since 2010.

Nisolo

You'll come for Nisolo's comfort-based, easy-to-style shoe selection, but stay for the brand's commitment to sustainability and ethical practices. For the ultimate transparency, Nisolo has an easily accessible impact report available on its site, but in a nutshell, the brand not only ensures its factory employees in Peru are paid fair wages, it also makes contributions to protect forests in the Amazon basin for every product sold. It's estimated that because of this kind of initiative, over 590,000 trees have been saved.

SiiZU

If you love florals, dainty designs, and unique beading, saying you'll be into SiiZU's killer jewelry selection is probably an understatement. The brand is also in an ongoing partnership with American Forests, donating funds to help the organization reach its goal of planting 2 million trees for the year. So, shopping a pair of earring feels like a win-win.

Bandits Bandanas

Bandanas are oftentimes the item you didn't know you needed on your shopping list, but later decide you do (just think of all the ways they can be styled — they're so versatile!). BANDITS' offerings are especially cool: Each item features unique and original designs from young artists, and the company gives back 10% of proceeds to an organization of the artist's choice. In just two years, BANDITS has already donated over $58,000 to charities across the world. For example, proceeds from its "Freedom Is..." bandana are donated to Greenpeace, while the "Flow & Kindness" bandana benefits the Environmental Defense Fund.

Another Tomorrow

Known for its modern yet contemporary designs, Another Tomorrow describes itself as "end-to-end sustainability." The brand has partnered with four organizations on a long-term basis (Tasmanian Land Conservancy, Care International, Custom Collaborative, and Compassion in World Farming), and donates 1% of sales per quarter evenly across all four. Fans will be glad to know that Another Tomorrow also plans to allow customers to decide which organization their purchases will contribute to in the future.

John Hardy

John Hardy's well-loved bamboo collection may not be made from actual bamboo (it's really just bamboo-inspired designs made from sterling silver and 18k yellow gold), but with its Bamboo Village Initiative, it decided to plant bamboo seedlings when customers shop the collection. An extra touch worth noting? The brand engraves the number of seedlings sowed inside its jewelry pieces, as a reminder to its customers of their contribution. So far, 1.3 million down, and from what we can guess, many to go!

Azura Bay

Azura Bay is a one-stop-shop for all your need-to-have goodies: Undies, activewear, sleepwear— the eco-conscious boutique carried brands that have it all. The best part is, you get to shop knowing the store donates proceeds of your sale to one of its partner organizations of your choice, including the World Wildlife Fund and the Nature Conservancy of Canada.

Ena Pelly

Ena Pelly has that effortlessly trendy, enviable edgy aesthetic that you can't help but want in on. The brand isn't just an expert at leather, printed tees, and knitted pleats, it's also created its own sustainable faux fur, spun from plastic water bottles. Additionally, as a member of 1% For The Planet, Ena Pelly donates 1% of sales to the Textile Exchange, an organization dedicated to accelerating the adoption of eco-friendly materials across the global textile industry.

Stripe & Stare

You'll likely come to love Stripe & Stare for its playfully printed underwear (which are 95% biodegradable) and mega cozy lounge essentials. But, the brand also does its part in addressing the Earth's climate crisis, partnering with Ecologi to plant a tree with every order.

Qeep Up

Chock-full of styles you can wear from the gym, to the grocery store, to any midday activity in between, QUEEP UP upholds a 100% recycled status using high quality REPREVE fabric, a fiber made from consumer waste and other filaments. The brand additionally developed the Ocean Tie-Dye Project in collaboration with Blue Sphere Foundation, donating a portion of all sales sold in their signature Ocean Tie-Dye print to the organization in an effort to safeguard the ocean and cease the destruction of endangered habits.

Flora Animalia