11 Brands that Support the LGBTQ+ Community All Year Round

June is National Pride Month — an entire 30 days dedicated to celebrating the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer plus community. We're hopeful that this year's celebrations will look somewhat normal, full of fun, love-filled events that bring people together. But depending on where you live, festivities will still have to align with CDC health guidelines amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

If you can't physically show up for the community due to restrictions or re-entry anxiety, though, there are plenty of other ways to offer your support, like educating yourself on the history behind Pride, joining a virtual Pride event, signing petitions, and donating to charities. Another small way to make a big impact is to shop brands that support the LGBTQ+ community, and not just for the month of June. From well-known department stores to LGBTQ+-owned shops, we've highlighted 11 brands doing their part for the queer community — all year round — below.

MUXE New York

From designer Kadeem Alphanso Fyffe comes MUXE, a "gender-fluid label" of T-shirts, tank tops, and face coverings that both comment on and challenge politics, gender norms, and culture. Since its initial launch in 2017, the unisex brand has continued to donate a percentage of its proceeds to the NYC-based LGBTQ+ youth organization Live Out Loud.

Revel & Riot

Revel & Riot create graphic tees, tank tops, and accessories like buttons, totes, and patches with political messages supporting the LGBTQ+ community, but the brand is more than clothes. Revel & Riot is a non-profit organization whose online shop also doubles as an educational resource, with blog posts and links to additional information on topics like marriage equality, internalized homophobia, hate crimes, how to be an ally, and more. The org donates a portion of its proceeds to other LGBTQ+ organizations annually, donates shirts to GSA groups, and has raised over $20,000 for the Pulse Victims Fund in Orlando.

Wildfang

No matter how you identify — masculine, feminine, as both, neither, or everything in between — Wildfang is for you and everyone. From double-breasted blazers (with actual pockets) to overalls, coveralls, smart vests, and graphic tees, the brand is dedicated to making fashion stylishly gender-fluid. What's more, since its launch in 2012, Wildfang has given back over $500K to causes and organizations like Q Center (aka the largest LGBTQ+ community center in the Pacific Northwest) and the Tegan & Sara Foundation (an organization dedicated to improving the lives of LGBTQ+ women and girls).

TomboyX

TomboyX co-founders Fran and Naomi are on a mission to produce and sell apparel that feels good on every body, regardless of gender or how a person identifies. The brand's offerings include different styles of bras (like bralettes and racerbacks) and underwear (like briefs and bikini bottoms), cozy sleepwear, comfortable swim options, and more, and every quarter a portion of all proceeds is donated to local, national, or global non-profits, including The LGBTQ Freedom Fund.

Dfrntpigeon

Best known for its bold T-shirts and statement-making artwork, Dfrntpigeon was founded by the Portland-based nonprofit New Avenues for Youth to help youths channel their thoughts and emotions through visual art. According to Mashable, a majority of the creatives behind the (amazing) wearable designs are LGBTQ homeless youth or foster youth, and all proceeds go back into the program to offer them mentorships, freelance opportunities, and even careers in graphic design.

Bianca Designs

Per their namesake brand's Instagram bio, Bianca Negron identifies as a "Queer Latinx" and "gender-fluid human" who creates "inclusive pride art and gifts." What their feed of vibrant pins, patches, stickers, clothing, and accessories doesn't tell you, however, is that Negron not only creates for the queer community, they gives back to it, too. Through different collaborations, Negron has and continues to donate a sum of proceeds (anywhere from 10-100%, depending on the collection) to organizations and foundations like the Marsha P Johnson Institute, The Trevor Project, Deaf Queer Resource Center, and more.

Abercrombie & Fitch

Since 2010, Abercrombie & Fitch has donated over $1 million to The Trevor Project, and in 2019, the clothing brand extended its collaboration with the organization to a year-round partnership. Its 2021 Pride collection will be available online year round, and customers will have the option to round up their purchase to donate to The Trevor Project, in addition to the brand's initial $200,000 donation.

Levi's

Levi's has a long history of supporting the LGBTQ+ community, and remains dedicated to the cause to this day. Recent efforts include condemning the Department of Health's threats to narrow the definition of gender in 2018, and supporting the rights of a transgender boy who was denied access to his school's bathroom in the 2019 Adams v. School Board of St. John's County Florida suit.

Nordstrom

Each year, the luxury department store Nordstrom gives back millions of dollars to hundreds of nonprofit organizations, including LGBTQ+ groups like The Utah Pride Center, Jeffrey Fashion Cares, and The GLBT. Through its Gift Card Give Back program, in which 1% of all Nordstrom Gift Card sales go towards charity, and the store's own giveback brand, Treasure & Bond, in which 2.5% of net sales are donated to organizations that empower youth, both Nordstrom customers and employees play a role in its support.

Humankind

Humankind founder Haily Marzullo first expressed her qualms with the swimwear market on the brand's Kickstarter page back in January of 2019. "As a lesbian, I found myself feeling more comfortable in a different style swimsuit, one that consisted of a men's trunk and a women's sports bra," she wrote. "The process of finding these two separated pieces proved difficult. swimwear brand designing suits, sets, and loungewear to fit every body and every gender." Thus, Humankind was born, a gender-neutral swimwear brand made by the LGBTQ+ community for the LGBTQ+ community.

Automic Gold