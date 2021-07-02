The Brami Is the Sleek Adult Update to the Cami You Wore in Middle School

For many people in the United States, slowly getting back into the swing of things, instead of quarantining at home, has been pretty exciting. I couldn't be happier to reunite with (and hug!) family and friends, have the option to wear or not wear a mask, and venture outside my apartment as we make our way toward a post-pandemic world. I also couldn't be happier that going braless — or, at least, saying goodbye to underwired options — has become more widely accepted over the past year and a half, and that even as people embrace fun fashion, it's perfectly cool to still skip this undergarment.

It's no secret the coronavirus disrupted and transformed fashion in multiple ways. Clothing sales plummeted at the height of the pandemic, putting the industry in a crisis that mirrored the mental distress customers were experiencing, too. Brands were forced to reimagine their business strategies, while we reconfigured our wardrobes to meet a new dress code: Clothes that were emotionally comforting and appropriate for the new work-from-home format.

For some, re-entering society, going back to the office, making (and actually keeping) plans means reverting back to the days when sweats and loungewear were exclusively worn to bed or vegging out on the weekends. Others, however, are navigating their closets and browsing online stores for items that won't force them to sacrifice comfort for style. I went down that same rabbit hole recently, only to come out the other side with brami tops, a bra-meets-cami hybrid — sort of like an updated version of the style you loved in middle school — designed by Klassy Network founder, Natalie Rogers.

Brami Credit: Courtesy

In an email exchange with InStyle, Rogers says she never could have predicted the shift towards a braless wardrobe we're experiencing today, especially not when she was first inspired to create brami tops back in 2018. At the time, Rogers had just launched the Klassy Network and was spending hours of her day working from home. Wanting to feel comfortable but look stylish, she scoured the internet for built-in bra tops, but was disappointed when her only options were tops that included flimsy or no padding, uncomfortable shelf bras, or athleticwear. After many failed attempts to find the perfect bra top, Rogers decided to design her own.

"I researched how to find a clothing manufacturer and then I started the sampling process," Rogers says. "It took eight months for me to perfect the design after making custom fabric, choosing the right padding, seam placement, color choices, and overall fit."

Like Rogers, I've also tried (and tossed) my fair share of bra tops. So when Instagram's clever algorithm slipped one of Roger's attention-grabbing reels into my feed, I'll admit, I was a little skeptical at first. But it was Rogers's enthusiasm and genuine love for the product she'd created that made me want to give them a try.

So what sets bramis apart from other bra tops on the market? Rogers tells InStyle there are five key pillars she considers when designing brami tops: style, comfort, quality, fit, and inclusivity. The brand currently offers sizes XS-3XL and to determine the best fit, the Klassy Network size chart goes by bra size, waist measurement, and pant size.

"We aren't just offering basic cami tanks," Rogers says. "All of our bramis are triple lined in the chest area, and the fabric we use for the lining feels smooth like butter! Our signature padding is round, to accentuate natural curves on the body, with a nice thickness so they don't fold easily."

For reference, I'm a size XS and found that the tops themselves did fit true to size. However, what's awesome about brami is that they offer different pad sizes, so customers can order bigger or smaller pad inserts to get the perfect fit (this definitely comes in handy if you're between sizes, or need more support around *that* time of the month).

Brami Credit: Courtesy

I had the opportunity to wear and style the High Neck Bramisuit, Henley Bramisuit, and Halter Brami Crop, and can honestly say that while not every Insta-famous brand is worth the hype, the brami absolutely is. Aside from fit, what I loved about these Klassy Network tops are the diverse styles they come in. Currently, there are eight styles of brami tops, all of which are made up of high-quality fabrics (think cotton, rayon, and spandex) and designed with classic necklines like high neck tanks, one-shoulder tops, and mock turtlenecks, with more to come. Part one of the brand's Rise Collection also just dropped, with nine new pieces and styles to play with.

Not only are bramis super comfortable and supportive, but unlike other bra tops that are very plain, these are fashion-forward. They look cute with a pair of sweatpants, sophisticated under a blazer, and sleek yet sexy with your favorite jeans. You can really adapt the pieces to your personal style, and dress them up or down. They're basics, but they aren't basic, so if you're hoping to follow through and truly break up with your bra, I highly recommend adding a brami (or five) to your wardrobe.