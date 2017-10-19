3 Suprising Things That Happened When We Got Our Bras Fitted

Intimissimi has officially opened their first store in the United States, and we couldn't wait to get in the door! Three of our fashion editors headed to the new store for one-on-one bra fittings with the brand's bra experts.

While some of our editors had an idea of what their bra size might be, others had never been measured before. The bra fitter helped to explain how sizing worked for the brand and took band and cup measurements in order to get accurate sizes. Our editors told their fitter what styles and fits they feel most comfortable in and from there everyone found a bra perfect for their individual sizes and styles. Scroll down to get a recap of how each bra fitting went and get inspired to get out get fitted!

Sign up for our shopping newsletter Get exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

VIDEO: How to Build a 10-Piece Fall Wardrobe