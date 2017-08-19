4 Ultra-Chic Looks that Show off Your Fave Bra

Christian Vierig/Getty
Alexis Parente
Aug 19, 2017 @ 4:45 pm

Where bras are concerned, fashion is of two minds. Either don't wear one, or do—and show it off! Today we've decided to tackle the latter approach, and give all those beautiful pieces you already have in your wardrobe their day in the sun. Below, we've put together some outfit ideas that will show off your bra in the most stylish way possible. Consider pairing a lace bralette with a sheer top, or layering a sporty style under a track suit. Your turn to try it out!

VIDEO: Jessica Alba’s Yellow Duster for Date Night

 

1 of 4 co

The Boho Girl

Shop the look: Mango blouse, $60; mango.com. Eve Denim skirt, $255; matchesfashion.com. Pixie Market slides, $182; pixiemarket.com. Free People bag, $40; freepeople.com. Old Navy sunglasses, $8 (originally $12); oldnavy.gap.com. Lonely bralette, $90; net-a-porter.com.

Advertisement
2 of 4 courtesy

The Minimalist Girl

Shop the look: Madewell dress, $50; madewell.com. Gap belt, $30; gap.com. Araks bralette, $100; araks.com. Steven Alan earrings, $110; stevenalan.com. Topshop shoes, $100; topshop.com. Tetra bag, $78; needsupply.com

3 of 4 courtesy

The Sporty Girl

Shop the look: Tory Sport jacket, $155; torysport.com. Brooks Brothers cap, $38; brooksbrothers.com. Baserange bralette, $75; needsupply.com. Adidas Stella Sport backpack, $50; asos.com. Tory Sport shorts, $85; torysport.com. New Balance sneakers, $80; newbalance.com.

Advertisement
4 of 4 courtesy

The Classic Girl

Shop the look: Theory pants, $275; theory.com. Kotur clutch, $595; koturltd.com. Zara dress, $70; zara.com. Bauble Bar earrings, $36; baublebar.com. La Perla bralette, $109 (originally $218); matchesfashion.com. Gucci heels, $595; saksfifthavenue.com

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!