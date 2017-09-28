Nobody Will Believe You Only Spent $20 On These Chic Dresses From Boohoo

Courtesy (3)
Alexis Bennett
Sep 28, 2017 @ 4:00 pm

We definitely love runway pieces. But at the same time, we also can appreciate great designs that are also affordable. That's why Boohoo dresses are our latest budget-friendly obsession. It turns out that everything—yes, everything—on the retailers website if 50 percent off. I mean, it's almost like they are giving away clothes, especially since the prices are already low to begin with.

The brand has cool accessories—like all of the hats and scarves you'll need this fall. But the inexpensive Boohoo dresses are definitely a must-have. There are a ton of super chic designs fro day-time silhouettes to party-ready styles. And what's even better? You can grab a ton of dresses for less than 20 bucks. So yeah, we're stocking up for the entire season.

VIDEO: See the Affordable Dress Beyoncé Wore to a Gala

 

 

Find yourself a new dress to take home in our roundup below.

1 of 10 Courtesy

Lola Floral Ruffle Tea Dress

Boohoo $20 (Originally $40) SHOP NOW
2 of 10 Courtesy

Frill Detailing Open Back Flute Hem Midi Dress

Boohoo $20 (Originally $40) SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

Lara Pleated Shirt Dress

Boohoo Plus $18 (Originally $36) SHOP NOW
4 of 10 Courtesy

Una Dogtooth Printed Choker Shift Dress

Boohoo Plus $16 (Originally $32) SHOP NOW
5 of 10 Courtesy

Debbie Gingham Volumised Rouched Shirt Wrap Dress

Boohoo $20 (Originally $40) SHOP NOW
6 of 10 Courtesy

Joanna Puff Sleeve Shift Dress

Boohoo $16 (Originally $32) SHOP NOW
7 of 10 Courtesy

Kristie Frill Detail Off the Shoulder Midi Dress

Boohoo $18 (Originally $36) SHOP NOW
8 of 10 Courtesy

Molly Cold Shoulder Eyelet Detail Midi Dress

Boohoo $18 (Originally $36) SHOP NOW
9 of 10 Courtesy

Stephanie Button Through Drop Hem Midi Dress

Boohoo $13 (Originally $25) SHOP NOW
10 of 10

Taylor Off The Shoulder Wrap Midi Dress

Boohoo Plus $20 (Originally $40) SHOP NOW

