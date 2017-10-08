The 7 Best Bomber Jackets to Buy This Fall

Christian Vierig/Getty
Jenna Pizzuta
Oct 08, 2017 @ 12:45 pm

Remember what a huge trend the bomber jacket was last fall and winter? Well, it's still going strong, and remains the perfect solution for keeping your style on point this season. A street-style staple of cool girls everywhere, this topper's got serious staying power and is a worthy investment for any off-duty wardrobe. Looking for the perfect rendition? This season’s crop offers everything from classic to unexpected styles in fabrications like velvet and faux fur. 

VIDEO: 6 Investment Pieces Every Woman Should Own

Ahead, shop 7 bomber jackets that will not disappoint!

 

 

 

 

1 of 7 Courtesy

CROPPED VELVET BOMBER JACKET

Maje $595 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 7 Courtesy

FAUX FUR BOMBER JACKET

Elizabeth and James $575 SHOP NOW
3 of 7 Courtesy

WOOL BOMBER JACKET

Aritzia $228 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 7 Courtesy

QUILTED VELVET BOMBER JACKET

Juicy Couture $244 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 7 Courtesy

KHAKI BOMBER JACKET

Topshop $75 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 7 Courtesy

REVERSIBLE BOMBER JACKET

Alpha Industries $150 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 7 Courtesy

SATIN BOMBER JACKET

H&M $40 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!