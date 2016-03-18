12 Bodysuits You Need This Spring

The comeback of the bodysuit has been epic. Woman are rediscovering this sexy staple because of the smooth silhouette it creates. From the runways of Givenchy and Balmain, to the bodies of the world's most desirable—we're looking at you Gigi Hadid--the bodysuit can truly take you from day to night. Here are all the bodysuits that you need to complete your wardrobe.

