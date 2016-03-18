12 Bodysuits You Need This Spring

2015 Kirstin Sinclair
Danielle Prescod
Mar 18, 2016 @ 3:00 pm

The comeback of the bodysuit has been epic. Woman are rediscovering this sexy staple because of the smooth silhouette it creates. From the runways of Givenchy and Balmain, to the bodies of the world's most desirable—we're looking at you Gigi Hadid--the bodysuit can truly take you from day to night. Here are all the bodysuits that you need to complete your wardrobe.

1 of 12 Courtesy

Topshop

$28; topshop.com 

2 of 12 Courtesy

Kiki de Montparnasse

$350; lanecrawford.com 

3 of 12 Courtesy

Yoins

$12 (originally $16); yoins.com

4 of 12 Courtesy

Michael Kors 

$595; net-a-porter.com

5 of 12 Courtesy

GCDS

$170; farfetch.com

6 of 12 Courtesy

Versus Versace

$337; matchesfashion.com

7 of 12 Courtesy

Wolford 

$195; net-a-porter.com

8 of 12 Courtesy

MAISON MARGIELA

$595; farfetch.com

9 of 12 Courtesy

T by Alexander Wang

$160; marissacollections.com

10 of 12 Courtesy

Wolford 

$300; yoox.com

11 of 12 Courtesy

Hanky Panky 

$78; bloomingdales.com

12 of 12 Courtesy

Aerie 

$40; ae.com

