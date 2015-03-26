whitelogo
whitelogo
Blouson Dresses
Subscribe
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Subscribe
Close
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Get our Newsletter
Stay Connected
Home
Fashion
Clothing
Blouson Dresses
InStyle.com
Mar 26, 2015 @ 9:56 am
Blouson Dresses
Ali Larter in J. Mendel
John Shearer/WireImage
Blouson Dresses
Alicia Silverstone
Adriana M. Barraza/WENN
Blouson Dresses
Joy Bryant
LFI
Blouson Dresses
Julia Stiles
Dave Allocca/Startraks
1
of
5
Advertisement
1 of 4
John Shearer/WireImage
Blouson Dresses
Ali Larter in J. Mendel
Advertisement
2 of 4
Adriana M. Barraza/WENN
Blouson Dresses
Alicia Silverstone
3 of 4
LFI
Blouson Dresses
Joy Bryant
Advertisement
4 of 4
Dave Allocca/Startraks
Blouson Dresses
Julia Stiles
You May Like
Read More
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!
Subscribe to InStyle
Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!