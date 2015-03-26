Blouson Dresses

InStyle.com
Mar 26, 2015 @ 9:56 am
Ali Larter, J. Mendel, The Look, blouson dresses, celebrity trends, celebrity style
pinterest
Blouson Dresses
Ali Larter in J. Mendel
John Shearer/WireImage
Alicia Silverstone, blouson dresses, The Look, celebrity style, celebrity fashion
pinterest
Blouson Dresses
Alicia Silverstone
Adriana M. Barraza/WENN
Joy Bryant, blouson dresses, the look, celebrity style, celebrity fashion
pinterest
Blouson Dresses
Joy Bryant
LFI
Julia Stiles, blouson dresses, the look, celebrity trends, celebrity style
pinterest
Blouson Dresses
Julia Stiles
Dave Allocca/Startraks
1 of 5

Advertisement
1 of 4 John Shearer/WireImage

Blouson Dresses

Ali Larter in J. Mendel
Advertisement
2 of 4 Adriana M. Barraza/WENN

Blouson Dresses

Alicia Silverstone
3 of 4 LFI

Blouson Dresses

Joy Bryant
Advertisement
4 of 4 Dave Allocca/Startraks

Blouson Dresses

Julia Stiles

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!