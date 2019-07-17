The New Lion King Movie Might Have Inspired This Major Fashion Trend

Image zoom FENOEL/INSTAGRAM

If there is oxygen flowing through your body, then you probably already know that animal prints are a huge fashion trend right now. The movement started with a viral leopard skirt. Then came python boots. Now the trend has completely exploded like a can of Pillsbury biscuits, with everyone in animal-print everything.

Of course, it only makes sense for The Lion King carousel collection at Bloomingdale's to include the on-trend motif. But the abundance of animal-print items in the pop-up shop made me wonder if the reboot of The Lion King started the animal-print trend.

Sure, the movie doesn't officially hit theaters until this Friday. But we've been preparing for that day since 2017, when Disney first announced that Beyoncé would be the voice of Nala. Maybe it was the nostalgic film that subconsciously made all of us — even the fashion lovers — yearn to wear animal-print clothing from head to toe. Or maybe it was just perfect timing. Either way, this collection, which was curated by Florence Kasumba (who plays the hyena Shenzi in the film), is right on trend.

Most importantly, the capsule shines a light on African designers like knitwear brand Maxhosa and Nigerian menswear label Post-Imperial.

As far as the animal-print goodies go, the carousel includes zebra-print Birkenstock sandals ($200; bloomingdales.com), going-out tops ($58; bloomingdales.com), and stylish swimsuits (starting at $88; bloomingdales.com). Check out some of our favorites below and head to the Bloomingdale's website for everything in The Lion King-themed pop-up shop.

