The Bloomingdale's Sale Has a Bunch of Pretty Dresses for Less Than $50

Alexis Bennett
Jul 24, 2017 @ 1:30 pm

Bloomingdale's is seriously turning up the heat on this summer's biggest sales. Right now (in stores and online), they are treating customers to up to 60 percent off some amazing merchandise. The deals are all over the board, from jewelry and accessories to handbags and shoes. But the best category is definitely the dresses, especially since so many of them are marked down to less than 50 bucks.

Bloomingdale's is marking down some of our favorite brand names—like Calvin Klein and BCBG. And there's no need to have a special promo code or give up your email address. Just head to the website and start shopping the already-reduced prices.

We've already browsed through all of the amazing deals, so you can scroll down and shop our favorite picks now.

One-Shoulder Rib Knit Dress

Kendall + Kylie $47 (Originally $195) SHOP NOW
Leopard Print Sheath Dress

Calvin Klein $33 ($130) SHOP NOW
Tie Strap Ruffle Dress

Aqua $20 (Originally $98) SHOP NOW
Striped Button Down Dress

Lush $31 (Originally $68) SHOP NOW
Nabia Print Maxi Dress

Vero Moda $25 (Originally $55) SHOP NOW
Midi Dress

Do and Be $20 (Originally $68) SHOP NOW
Fit-and-Flare Dress

Lauren by Ralph Lauren $49 (Originally $15 SHOP NOW
Kiera Off-the-Shoulder Ruffle Dress

WAYF $30 (Originally $98) SHOP NOW
Faux-Suede Shift Dress

BCBG Max Azria $30 (Originally $178) SHOP NOW
Salina Scuba Dress

Guess $27 (Originally $89) SHOP NOW

