Blake Lively Just Made a Rare Low-Key Appearance in a $3,690 Coat

Image zoom Jawad Elatab / BACKGRID

A Blake Lively spotting is rare. She’s known for staying out of the spotlight and keeping her private life private. But every now and then, a Lively sighting graces the Internet and sets the sartorial world aflame.

Lively doesn’t have a stylist, a decision she says stems from her “control issues” and the fact that she actually enjoys the process of putting together an outfit. And while she has a style that’s uniquely her own, it seems that even she can’t stay away from this season’s fluffiest, coziest jacket trend: the teddy bear coat.

On December 13, the Age of Adaline star was photographed leaving Taylor Swift’s epic 30th birthday bash with husband Ryan Reynolds. For the outing, Lively wore a sparkly gold maxi skirt unexpectedly teamed with a Los Angeles Lakers tee, a cute Fendi Flowerland Peekaboo bag, and the coral-colored and extra-plush Max Mara Teddy Bear Coat that looks so incredibly soft, we’re dreaming of wrapping ourselves up in it all winter long.

It appears we (and Lively, of course) aren’t the only ones into the fluffy outerwear. Katie Holmes wore a similar-looking Max Mara teddy bear coat on a recent NYC excursion, taking a more casual styling approach than Lively by pairing it with checked trousers and the white Common Project sneakers that Jennifer Aniston also owns. Hailey Baldwin and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley have also been seen in that coat more than a few times, and Julia Roberts wore a variation of the lavish staple last year. In other words, celebs and influencers alike are enveloping themselves in that extra-soft fuzz at such impressive rates that we’re having a hard time keeping up.

We’re willing to bet this sumptuous coat is going to be this year’s It jacket yet again. And really, that shouldn’t be a surprise because it’s like the ultimate security blanket — from winter’s chill and, well, just life in general. It really is as comforting as a cute teddy bear but way more grown-up.

Shop Lively’s Max Mara coat, plus others as plush and cozy as hers, below.

Max Mara Tedgirl Faux Fur Teddy Bear Coat

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop now: $3,690; nordstrom.com

Vince Teddy Jacket in Mauve

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop now: $395; nordstrom.com

Stand Studio Regina Faux Fur Crop Teddy Jacket in Seashell Pink

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop now: $330; nordstrom.com

Avec Les Filles Teddy Faux Fur Coat

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop now: $199; nordstrom.com