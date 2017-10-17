Under $100: Steal Blake Lively's Perfect Style With These Affordable Pieces

The Blake Lively parade just hit an all time high. Yesterday, the 30-year-old actress served up seven flawless outfits in a 24-hour period, and we're still picking our jaws up off of the floor. Seriously, some of her stylish ensembles included spanking new designs that won't be available for purchase until 2018. But one of her fabulous looks is up for grabs this fall, and that's the houndstooth-print tweed jumpsuit. Sadly, you'll need to drop $4,850 for the exact Chanel design.

Before you start to pout, you know we're always here to help. It turns out New York & Company makes a houndstooth blazer and a matching pair of trousers that are amazing dupes. And yes, both pieces clock in under $100.

VIDEO: See Blake Lively Pull Off Head-to-Toe Yellow Like No Other

 

Keep on scrolling to shop the designs, and get ready to receive a ton of compliments.

7TH AVENUE JACKET

New York & Co. $59 (Originally $90) SHOP NOW
7TH AVENUE PANT

New York & Co. $35 (Originally $55) SHOP NOW

