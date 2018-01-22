Winter Fashion Trends: Must Have Black Velvet Coats for 2018

Now that winter is here for the foreseeable future it’s important that we make sure our coat game is strong. Those amazing double-ply cashmere sweaters you bought with the funky pattern? No one is seeing them when you're running around town with a puffer covering everything up.

Black velvet coats are quite possibly the only coat out there that you can wear to the gym, office, or black tie wedding. Talk about getting bang for your buck. To us, we can’t think of a better investment to splurge on this season than the one coat every woman should own in her closet. Whether you prefer a long, short, mid-length or kimono-style, we have rounded up some of our favorites to buy right now and covet forever.

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

VIDEO: What Makes Jeans Expensive?