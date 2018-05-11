If Bright Summer Colors Make You Want to Barf, You'll Love These Alternatives

Alexis Bennett
Alexis Bennett

Is the season for in-your-face, floral-speckled dresses and electrifying accessories over yet? Don't get me wrong. We're certainly happy that the weather is heating up, but not everyone is a fan of the racks upon racks of brightly colored clothes.

So what's a girl to do when black is her happy place? You just have to dig a little deeper. We promise there are subdued summery-looking pieces out there. Or you can just make things easier for yourself and shop our favorite picks below. The list includes a combination of solid and printed styles that won't leave you looking like you crashed into a rainbow. So scroll on to find something new to add to your wardrobe.

VIDEO: Odd Mom Out’s Jill Kargman on How to Wear All Black All Summer Long

1 of 10 Courtesy

Gingham Dress

J. Crew $180 SHOP NOW
2 of 10 Courtesy

Cold Shoulder Blouse

Draper James $195 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

Burbank Skirt

Privacy Please $128 SHOP NOW
4 of 10 Courtesy

Dora Blouse

Farrow $46 (Originally $66) SHOP NOW
5 of 10 Courtesy

x Chriselle Paper Bag Waist Short

JOA $88 SHOP NOW
6 of 10 Courtesy

Off the Shoulder Top

1.State $89 SHOP NOW
7 of 10 Courtesy

Mixed Spotted Pinafore Dress

Topshop $95 SHOP NOW
8 of 10 Courtesy

Off-the-Shoulder Dress

Michael Michael Kors $155 SHOP NOW
9 of 10 Courtesy

Quinn High-Rise Skirt

Agolde $128 SHOP NOW
10 of 10 Courtesy

Sierra Overall

Paige $279 SHOP NOW

