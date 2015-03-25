whitelogo
Black Sequined Dresses
Home
Fashion
Clothing
Black Sequined Dresses
InStyle.com
Mar 25, 2015 @ 7:26 pm
the look sequin dresses
Paris Hilton in Diane von Furstenberg
Stephen Shugerman/Getty
the look sequin dresses
Sarah Jessica Parker in Sonia Rykiel
Peter Kramer/Getty
the look sequin dresses
Maria Bello in MaxMara
Jackson Lee/Splash
the look sequin dresses
Sophia Bush in Calvin Klein
John Shearer/WireImage
1
of
5
