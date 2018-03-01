21 Fashion Brands Designed by Black Men and Women That You Need to Bookmark ASAP

Courtesy
Alexis Bennett
Mar 01, 2018 @ 4:45 pm

Let’s keep the momentum going from Black History Month and celebrate some brands that are moving the Black culture forward. If you’re like me, you already know how hard it can be to find these dope fashion designers. Sure, I’ve discovered one or two brands while scrolling on Instagram and a few others from endless Google searches. But wouldn’t it be awesome to see our talented brothers and sisters celebrated more on mainstream media platforms (and not just during February)?

VIDEO: Watch an InStyle Editor Put Dark Foundations To the Test

 

As an editor at InStyle, it’s important for me to continuously give those talented black designers a place to shine. That’s why I’ve rounded up 21 of my absolutely favorite creators below. From swimwear designers to need-to-know accessory makers, here’s a roundup of my favorite black fashion designers. Check back often because I’ll be continuously updating this list.

1 of 21 Courtesy

Ashya

Designer: Ashley Cimone and Moya Annece
Location: Brooklyn
Price: $395-$675
Online Retailers: Garmentory.com and Ashya.co
What makes the brand stand out? Here, you'll find the chicest collection of belt bags around. Grab one for your next getaway or for a stylish way to free up your hands while on the go.

Advertisement
2 of 21 Courtesy

Off-White c/o Virgil Abloh

Designer: Virgil Abloh
Location: Milan
Price: $80-$10,255
Online RetailersNet-a-Porter.com, Barneys.com, Off---White.com, and more
What makes the brand stand out? Rihanna, Beyonce, A$AP Rocky ... the list of A-listers wearing Virgil Abloh's designs is insane. And we can see why. The Off White designs speak to the culture with a laid-back ease that manages to feel effortless and stunning at the same time.

3 of 21 ANDREAIYAMAH/ INSTAGRAM

Andrea Iyamah

Designer: Dumebi Iyamah
Location: Ontario
Price: $49-$580
Online Retailers: Bikini.comAndreaIyamah.com, and more
What makes the brand stand out? Swimwear designed with African culture in mind made this brand popular. But Andrea Iyamah also creates beautiful ready to wear and custom dresses.

Advertisement
4 of 21 Coutesy

Cushnie et Ochs

Designer: Carly Cushnie 
Location: New York City
Price: $80-$10,255
Online Retailers:  Net-a-Porter.com, Shopbop.com, CushnieetOchs.com, and more
What makes the brand stand out? The brand became popular for their sleek and sexy dress decked out with cutouts. But they've evolved into a brand with intricate, sleek designs that will fit into every part of your life. Everyone from Kerry Washington to Jada Pinkett Smith is a fan.

Advertisement
5 of 21 Victor VIRGILE/Getty Images

Stella Jean

Designer: Stella Jean
Location: Rome
Price: $119-$1,485
Online Retailers: Shopbop.com, StellaJean.it, and more
What makes the brand stand out? Stella Jean clothes are all about having fun with bright, playful patterns decorating laid-back yet polished blouses, daytime dresses, and chic shorts.

Advertisement
6 of 21 Brother Vellies/Instagram

Brother Vellies

Designer: Aurora James
Location: New York City
Price: $95-$1,350
Online Retailers:  Net-a-Porter.com, IntermixOnline.com, BrotherVellies.com, and more
What makes the brand stand out? This eco-friendly brand creates chic accessories that are anything but boring. The intricate designs are hand-made in South Africa, Ethiopia, Kenya, and Morocco—which helps to sustain jobs. And Gabrielle Union just wore one of the feather-embellished heels just last week.

Advertisement
7 of 21 Courtesy

Romeo Hunte New York

Designer: Romeo Hunte
Location: New York
Price: $150-$8,000
Online RetailersRomeoHunte.com
What makes the brand stand out? Hunte is king of creating outerwear pieces that perfectly mix feminine and masculine influences. You'll also find a mixture of cool-girl denim designs and chic everyday styles for the fashion-forward guy.

Advertisement
8 of 21 Courtesy

Tracy Reese

Designer: Tracy Reese
Location: New York
Price: $198-$798
Online RetailersNordstrom.com, Anthropologie.com, Gilt, TracyReese.com, and more
What makes the brand stand out? Chic dresses that have received Michelle Obama's stamp of approval. Plus, Reese has been celebrating diversity long before it became a "trend" in the fashion industry. And you'll often catch models of different sizes, ages, and ethnicities at her shows.

Advertisement
9 of 21 Courtesy

Public School

Designer: Dao-Yi Chow and Maxwell Osborne
Location: New York City
Price: $125-$12,25
Online Retailers:  NeimanMarcus.com, Nordstrom.com, and PublicSchoolNYC.com
What makes the brand stand out? "To find perfection in imperfection," is the company slogan. And that's exactly what you'll get from Public School. The women and men's designs are definitely in the mix of the "anti-fashion" movement. With oversized hoodies and slouchy sweats and sneaker collabs with Nike.

Advertisement
10 of 21 Nubian Skin/Instagram

Nubian Skin

Designer: Ade Hassan
Location: London
Price: $14-$135
Online Retailers:  Nordstrom.com and Nubian Skin
What makes the brand stand out? Here's one of the first brands to recognize that nude means more than just beige. Brown skin girls will fall in love with their multi-tone nude lingerie and shoes.

Advertisement
11 of 21 Courtesy

Lemlem

Designer: Liya Kebede
Location: Africa
Price: $20-$525
Online Retailers: Net-a-Porter.com, Barneys.comLemlem.com, and more
What makes the brand stand out? This made in Africa brand, founded by supermodel Liya Kebede, focuses on creating jobs across the content. All of the soft cotton pieces from the main collection are handwoven in Ethiopia.

Advertisement
12 of 21 Courtesy

Azéde Jean-Pierre

Designer: Azéde Jean-Pierre
Location: New York City
Price: $174-$980
Online Retailers: ModaOperandi.com and AzedeJean-Pierre.com
What makes the brand stand out? Those who love feminine designs with an unexpected edge can't help but to by hypnotized by Azéde's designs, which includes day-to-night dress, luxurious jackets, and trendy tops.

Advertisement
13 of 21 WANTLESESSENTIALS/INSTAGRAM

Want les Essentiels

Designer: Byron and Dexter Peart
Location: Montreal
Price: $45-$1,595
Online Retailers: WantlesEssentiels.com
What makes the brand stand out? Want to travel in style? This is the brand you need to keep on your radar—known for creating sleek luggage, duffel bags, and gadgets at reasonable price points.

Advertisement
14 of 21 Mint Swim/Instagram

Mint Swim

Designer: Draya Michele
Location: California
Price: $18-$105
Online Retailers: Mint-Swim.com
What makes the brand stand out? Looking for unique swimsuits that will flatter your curves? Mint Swim is the brand for you with unexpected cutouts and attention-grabbing fabrics available in inclusive sizes.

Advertisement
15 of 21 ARMANDO_CABRAL/INSTAGRAM

Armando Cabral

Designer: Armando Cabral
Location: New York
Price: $240-$580
Online Retailers: MatchesFashion.com, Farfetch.com, and Armando-Cabral.com
What makes the brand stand out? If you want to keep your fella looking fly, model and designer Armando Cabral's luxury footwear collection is a must. You'll find everything, from red-carpet approved designs to weekend-ready styles. NBA stars like Carmelo Anthony and Kevin Durant are fans.

Advertisement
16 of 21 Courtesy

William Okpo

Designer: Darlene and Lizzy Okpo
Location: New York
Price: $90-$420
Online Retailer: WilliamOkpo.com
What makes the brand stand out? The sister duo behind William Okpo are known for perfectly merging their Nigerian style with American culture in their women's ready to wear collection. You'll find fashion-forward pieces with a twist that can be worn to work and around town on the weekends.

Advertisement
17 of 21 Courtesy

Maki Oh

Designer: Maki Osakwe 
Location: Africa
Price: $860-$1,035
Online Retailers: ModaOperandi.com, Farfetch.com, and Makioh.com
What makes the brand stand out? Lupita Nyong'o and Solange Knowles are just two of the celebrity fans of this celebrated brand. At Maki Oh, you'll find items that incorporate African techniques into contemporary styles and sustainable designs that speak to the culture.

Advertisement
18 of 21 Courtesy

Pyer Moss

Designer: Kerby Jean-Raymond
Location: New York
Price: $70-$1,500
Online Retailer: PyerMoss.com
What makes the brand stand out? Pyer Moss carries designs that play up '90s nostalgia and hip-hop influences. And next fall, the brand will drop a sneaker collab with Reebok. But most importantly, the brand incorporates uplifting messages of activism—often in the form of graphic tees and powerful runway presentations that speak to the political and socio-economic climate.

Advertisement
19 of 21 Courtesy

Undra Celeste

Designer: Undra Celeste
Location: New York
Price: $95-$350
Online Retailers: HarlemFashionRow.com and UndraCelesteNY.com
What makes the brand stand out? Looking for contemporary pieces that can effortlessly work into your busy lifestyle? Undra Celeste is the way to go, creating versatile dresses, chic sweatshirts, and stand-out skirts and affordable prices.

Advertisement
20 of 21 Courtesy

Duro Olowu

Designer: Duro Olowu
Location: London
Price: $595-$2,664
Online Retailers: Farfetch.com, MatchesFashion.comDuroOlowu.com, and more
What makes the brand stand out? Here's a collection filled with feminine designs that perfectly plays with mixed prints on tailored suiting, dresses, and more. Oh, and you might have spotted his work on Michelle Obama a couple of times.

Advertisement
21 of 21 Courtesy

Wales Bonner

Designer: Grace Wales Bonner
Location: London
Price: $433-$2,694
Online Retailers: Farfetch.com, Matchesfashion.com, and WalesBonner.net
What makes the brand stand out? Here's an emerging brand that has already mastered the art of perfectly tailored menswear. You'll find trousers, jackets, and tops with impeccable fluidity on their racks. Plus amazing draping that makes the ladies want to wear the designs, too.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!