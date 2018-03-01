21 Fashion Brands Designed by Black Men and Women That You Need to Bookmark ASAP

Let’s keep the momentum going from Black History Month and celebrate some brands that are moving the Black culture forward. If you’re like me, you already know how hard it can be to find these dope fashion designers. Sure, I’ve discovered one or two brands while scrolling on Instagram and a few others from endless Google searches. But wouldn’t it be awesome to see our talented brothers and sisters celebrated more on mainstream media platforms (and not just during February)?

As an editor at InStyle, it’s important for me to continuously give those talented black designers a place to shine. That’s why I’ve rounded up 21 of my absolutely favorite creators below. From swimwear designers to need-to-know accessory makers, here’s a roundup of my favorite black fashion designers. Check back often because I’ll be continuously updating this list.