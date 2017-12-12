10 Black Leggings We Don't Want To Live Without

Team GT/Getty Images
Alexis Parente
Dec 12, 2017 @ 1:00 pm

Do you find yourself wearing black leggings to the gym at least three days a week? Is it usually the same few pairs you recycle? We have 10 pairs of black leggings that are a dream to work out in, and you will find yourself with three of each pair in no time. Whether you are looking for a high-rise tight, a sleek control legging, or a cropped silhouette, look no further. We have all your legging needs here.

Try out these ten pairs of black leggings and add them to your workout wardrobe!

VIDEO: Michelle Dockery's Favorite Leather Jacket

 

 

1 of 10 Courtesy

LNDR Limitless Plus Compression Leggings

With seams and panels that outline the points of your muscles, these Limitless Plus compression leggings will keep you comfortable through all your workouts.

$220 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 10 Courtesy

Adidas Originals Logo Leggings

An elastic waistband creates a comfortable legging shape to add to your wardrobe.

$35 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

Spanx Look at Me Now Seamless Leggings

Want a little more support in your active leggings? Try Spanx Look at Me Now tight to get that extra control.

$68 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 10 Courtesy

Nike Stirrup Stretch Legging

Dri-FIT leggings with added stirrups are great for hot yoga classes.

$100 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 10 Courtesy

Tory Sport Seamless Cropped Leggings

You can never go wrong with a seamless tight, best to wear for all your studio workouts.

$95 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 10 Courtesy

Gap Compression Leggings

A high-rise waist band will sculpt your figure and accentuate your great shape.

$64 (Originally $80) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 10 Courtesy

Pepper & Mayne Performance Leggings

The high compression properties within Pepper & Mayne’s signature tight will help to engage your core during your work outs.

$60 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 10 Courtesy

Outdoor Voices Studio Skin Leggings

A sleek, mid-weight seamless legging will give you that push to try a new work out class.

$70 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 10 Courtesy

Lululemon Speed Up Tights

Lululemon has given us the best pocketed leggings yet. The Speed Up Tight has easy-to-access thigh pockets perfect for those long runs.

$108 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 10 Courtesy

Girlfriend High Rise Capri Leggings

Looking for that perfect cropped length? Girlfriend has created the ultimate duo in their high-rise capris.

$58 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!