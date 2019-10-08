The Best Black Friday Sales to Shop for a Closet Refresh

Image zoom BG005/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

If you're like me and just realized that last year's turtleneck already has a hole, then it might be time to do a little shopping to help refresh your wardrobe for the colder months ahead. Luckily, you can do so without spending a ton of money thanks to all the Black Friday sales on fashion.

Every year, some of our favorite retailers do all that they can to win us over with extreme discounts and savings on designer handbags, shoes, and clothing. This year will be no different. To ensure that you don't miss out on any need-to-know savings, I've gathered my favorite sales below. Read on for the most stylish list of Black Friday deals ahead.

When Is Black Friday 2019?

Technically, Black Friday is on November 29 this year. But you might have noticed that brands are cranking out the deals earlier and earlier. Amazon kicked off its deals on November 1 last year, and Walmart began slashing the prices on items on November 7. Even fashion-fashion brands entered the game early.

Macy's opened its doors at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day last year and stayed open until 2 a.m. for die-hard Black Friday shoppers. Retailers are also extending the shopping holiday with online sales that begin early in the month of November and run through Cyber Monday. So while the official start of Black Friday is November 29, the discounts will more than likely start way before then this year.

Where Are the Best Black Friday Sales on Women's Fashion and Clothing