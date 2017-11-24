The Only Black Friday Sales That Fashion Girls Will Actually Shop

We have a love-hate relationship when it comes to Black Friday. Yes, we can totally appreciate an amazing deal, but finding the best offerings can be a total pain in the you know what. But we refuse to stress out this year. We've gathered the best Black Friday deals into one spot, so that you can easily find exactly what you're looking for without all of the unnecessary fluff.

So be sure to bookmark this page because we'll be adding more sales as the good ones continue to pour in. Get your game face on because some of the Black Friday deals have already started, and items are already flying off of the shelves. Read on to discover the best Black Friday deals below.

VIDEO: Black Friday Is Coming Early Thanks to H&M

7 for All Mankind: Enjoy 30 percent off and free shipping when you use the code MOREISMORE, from November 20 through November 23.

Aeropostale: Take 60 to 70 percent off of the entire store, from November 23 through November 28.

Anthropologie: Save 30 percent off of everything, from November 24 through November 26.

Aritzia: Get select fall and winter items on sale for up to 50 percent of online and in store, from November 20 through November 27.

ASOS: Score up to 60 percent off of shoes and accessories for a limited time only.

Baublebar: Save 30 percent off of select items with the code FRIDAY30, from November 24 through November 25.

Bikini.com: Enjoy 75 percent off of select swim and resort wear, from November 23 through November 24.

Black Halo: Take 25 percent off of purchases made site wide with the promo code BLACKFRIDAY25, from November 24 through November 26.

B-Low the Belt: Get 30 percent off of your purchase with the code THANKFUL30.

Club Monaco: Take up to 35 percent off of your purchase with code SHOPFRIDAY, November 22 through November 25.

Coach: Receive 30 percent off of select style and free shipping with the code THANKS17 and FREESHIP, November 17 through November 24.

Cole Haan: Save 50 percent off of select style, plus 30 percent off of everything else, starting November 19.

Diff Eyewear: Buy one pair, save 30 percent. Buy two pairs, save 40 percent. Buy three pairs, save 50 percent, starting the night of November 23 through November 27.

Endless Summer: Get 30 percent off of site-wide purchases, including sale items, from November 24 through November 27.

Eva Longoria: Enjoy 80 percent off of sale items. No code necessary, from November 21 through November 27.

Farfetch: Save up to 50 percent off of designers, and score an extra 10 percent off of sale items with the code X1017 during Black Friday weekend.

Fashion Bunker BNKR: Take 25 percent off of full price items with the code BF25, from November 24 through November 27.

Foot Locker: Save up to 50 percent off of top brands and score free shipping, from November 19 through December 2.

Free People: Find 50 dresses for 50 percent off and 25 percent off of select jewelry.

Good American: Enjoy 40 percent off of select styles, from November 21 through November 27.

Genuine People: Take 30 percent off of all new styles and 60 percent off of sale items with code BLACK30, from November 24 through November 26.

Guess: Enjoy 40 through 50 percent off of the entire store, from November 21 through November 28. Certain restrictions apply.

H&M: Take up to 70 percent off of select styles, starting November 14.

Hugo Boss: Save up to 40 percent off of menswear and womenswear, from November 20 through November 31.

Hunter Boots: Receive 20 percent off of select styles, from November 22 through November 27.

J. Crew Factory: Take 50 through 60 percent off of your purchase, from November 22 through November 23.

Jack Rogers: Get up to 60 percent off of select shoes and accessories, from November 20 through November 26.

Journelle: Spend more, save more. Enjoy 15 percent off of $100 purchases, 20 percent off of $250, and 25 percent off of $350.

Keds: Save 30 percent off full-priced items and 10 percent off of sale styles with the code NOLINES, from November 21 through November 26.

Koral: Enjoy up to 60 percent off of select styles on November 24.

Lane Bryant: Score 40 percent off in store and online, starting November 22 and running through November 27. Certain exclusions apply.

Loren Hope: Use code SHOPNOW to receive 20 percent off of purchases made site wide, from November 22 through November 27.

Lulus: Take up to 90 percent off on Lulus exclusive products and designer styles and enjoy free shipping, from November 23 through November 26.

Marc Fisher: Score 30 percent off of select styles until November 26.

Matchesfashion: Save up to 50 percent off on the website, from November 17 through December 31.

Moda Operandi: Enjoy up to 65 percent off with the promo code 30EXTRA on select items, starting November 13.

Net-a-Porter: Score up to 50 percent off of designer items while supplies last.

New York & Company: Save up to 75 percent off of everything, from November 22 through the 28.

Nordstrom: Set your alarm. Starting at 12:01 a.m. PST, Nordstrom will offer an extra 20 percent off of select sale items online and in stores.

Nordstrom Rack: Grab one of the more than 150 doorbuster items with prices starting at $10 and take an additional 30 percent off of red-tag clearance items on November 24. Also enjoy free shipping through November 27.

Old Navy: Score $1 socks and enjoy 50 percent off of store-wide purchases, on November 24.

The Outnet: Take advantage of 10 percent off of new arrivals for the first time ever for 24 hours on Black Friday.

Paige: Score 20 percent off of your purchases, starting November 22at 9 p.m. PST through November 26 midnight PST. Some exclusions apply.

Pandora: Buy 2 get 1 free in stores, from November 22 through November 27.

Pamela Love: Save 30 percent off of site-wide purchases, from midnight November 24 through the end of November 27. Does not include pre-order designs.

Pared Eyewear: Enjoy 25 percent off of all online purchase from November 24 through Novemeber 27. Collaborations not included.

Rachel Zoe Collection: Score 30 percent off of all sale items with the code RZBLACKFRIDAY, from November 24 through November 26.

Rebecca Minkoff: Take 25 percent off of orders $100 or more and save up to 70 percent with the code BLACK25, from November 21 through November 23.

Rent the Runway: Spend $100 or more and receive 25 percent off of your purchases on November 24.

Revolve: Save up to 65 percent off of new markdowns on Black Friday.

Spiritual Gangster: Save 40 percent off of purchases made site wide, from November 24 through November 27.

Schutz: Take up to 40 percent off select style when you shop in store or online.

Spring: Take an additional 20 percent off of most brand sale items with the code FRIDAY20 on November 24. Look our for brands like Mother Denim and Kenneth Cole.

Steve Madden: Spend $80, take 20 percent off of your purchase. Spend $125, take 30 percent off of your purchase, from November 20 through November 21.

Stuart Weitzman: Enjoy up to 40 percent off of celebrity-approved shoes, starting November 23.

Swimsuits for All: Take 35 percent off site wide, and enjoy $3 standard shipping, from November 23 through November 28.

Target: Pickup women’s sweaters with prices starting at $10, underwear starting at $3, and tees starting at $4.

Vera Bradley: Enjoy 50 percent off of hundreds of style, from November 22 through November 25.

Vionic Shoes: Score 20 percent off of select style on men’s and women’s shoes on November 27.

Vita Fede: Up to 40 percent off select full-price items, from November 24 through November 27.

Wildfang: Save 25 percent off of site-wide purchases going on now.

Yummie: Receive 30 percent off of site-wide purchases on Black Friday—no need for a code.

The Zoe Report Box of Style: Use code WINTER30 for $30 off of seasonal memberships and WINTER50 for $50 off of annual memberships.