Black Boots That Actually Aren't Boring

Every woman needs a dependable pair of fall shoes in her closet. That's why we always turn to black boots. They legit match everything, plus they'll never go out of style. But things can get a bit boring, especially when you and all of your friends are wearing look-alike shoes. It's a fashion nightmare, but there is one way to enjoy the versatility of black boots and still stand out from the crowd.

This season's latest wave of shoes are all about flashy details. From shiny jewels to word art, the fancy embellishments will earn you all of the compliments. The best part: You can stay in your mostly-black comfort zone, so you'll still get plenty of wear out of the show-stopping boots.

VIDEO: The Most-Expensive Shoes You Can Buy

Keep scrolling to see some of the unique black boots that we love.