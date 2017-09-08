Black Boots That Actually Aren't Boring

Every woman needs a dependable pair of fall shoes in her closet. That's why we always turn to black boots. They legit match everything, plus they'll never go out of style. But things can get a bit boring, especially when you and all of your friends are wearing look-alike shoes. It's a fashion nightmare, but there is one way to enjoy the versatility of black boots and still stand out from the crowd.

This season's latest wave of shoes are all about flashy details. From shiny jewels to word art, the fancy embellishments will earn you all of the compliments. The best part: You can stay in your mostly-black comfort zone, so you'll still get plenty of wear out of the show-stopping boots.

Keep scrolling to see some of the unique black boots that we love.

1 of 9 Courtesy

November Pointy Toe Bootie

Daya by Zendaya $110 SHOP NOW
2 of 9 Courtesy

Opyum YSL Bootie

Saint Laurent $1,495 SHOP NOW
3 of 9 Courtesy

Delany Block-Heel Chelsea Boot Ankle Bootie

The Fix $125 SHOP NOW
4 of 9 Courtesy

Jordan Strappy Knee High Boot

Frye $498 SHOP NOW
5 of 9 Courtesy

Fringed suede ankle boots

See by Chloe $395 SHOP NOW
6 of 9 Courtesy

LEATHER ANKLE BOOTS WITH FAUX PEARLS

Zara $100 SHOP NOW
7 of 9 Courtesy

Pearlbacari embellished suede ankle boot

Stuart Weitzman $575 SHOP NOW
8 of 9 Courtesy

RELIEVE Suede Buckle Ankle Boots

ASOS $87 SHOP NOW
9 of 9 Courtesy

Kelly Over-the-Knee Studded Boot

The Fix $179 SHOP NOW

