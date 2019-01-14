The Hardest Shorts to Wear Are Coming Back for 2019

Image zoom BG002/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Let's all be honest here — biker shorts are not the classiest trend. I mean, can you imagine wearing tiny spandex shorts in front of your boss or even your grandma? Yet somehow the Kardashian-approved look ended up on Chanel's spring 2019 runway (paired with elegant tweed blazers and lots of pearls). Now every fast-fashion retailer is co-signing on the stretchy trend for 2019, and is stocking up on similar versions.

Zara just dropped a fresh take on the trend that has a high waistband and two metal zippers decorating the front. H&M has a simple wear-everyday pair that's a tad bit longer, which is perfect for taller types. And it's not all thigh-hugging spandex options out there. Mango's cyclist bermuda shorts look more like cut-off trousers — perfect for those who aren't a fan of clingy fabrics. They'll play a huge role in the short-suit trend that we'll see more of this spring.

Sure, it's cold outside right now, but you might regret not stocking up on this trend come spring. So take a look at the biggest fast-fashion retailers that are banking on the biker-short trend for 2019 below.

Long Biker Shorts for Tall Girls

Long Biker Shorts for Tall Girls

Biker Short Sets

Biker Short Sets

Modest Biker Shorts

Modest Biker Shorts

Metallic Biker Shorts

Metallic Biker Shorts

Plus-Size Biker Shorts

Plus-Size Biker Shorts