Mar 25, 2015 @ 6:30 pm
Paging Joan Crawford-bold shoulders are back! Anne Hathaway sported a Jasmine Di Milo dress for a recent screening. Di Milo got her inspiration for the shoulder-heavy design from "architecture and nature," including the "human skeleton." And for those who can't spot a shoulder pad without thinking of Mommie Dearest, consider what Di Milo has to say: "["Big shoulders are] the closest we get to wings."

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage
Camilla Belle in Giorgio Armani
Jason Kempin/WireImage
Jennifer Morrison in 3.1 Phillip Lim
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Salma Hayek in Alexander McQueen
Lester Cohen/WireImage
Camilla Belle in Giorgio Armani
Jennifer Morrison in 3.1 Phillip Lim
Salma Hayek in Alexander McQueen

