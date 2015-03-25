Paging Joan Crawford-bold shoulders are back! Anne Hathaway sported a Jasmine Di Milo dress for a recent screening. Di Milo got her inspiration for the shoulder-heavy design from "architecture and nature," including the "human skeleton." And for those who can't spot a shoulder pad without thinking of Mommie Dearest, consider what Di Milo has to say: "["Big shoulders are] the closest we get to wings."
