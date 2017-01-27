The 21 Best Workout Pieces That Will Complement Your Curves

courtesy
Lashauna Williams
Jan 27, 2017 @ 5:15 pm

Whether you’re just getting around to your New Year’s resolution to start working out or you’re carrying on with your usual exercise regimen, it’s always a bonus to get new workout gear. You’ll feel more motivated to hit that class in spinning, Bikram yoga, or even wall climbing if you’re wearing a chic ensemble. Think of going to the gym as you would any other occasion: When you’re dressed your best, you feel your best.

We’ve found everything you could possibly need to complete your look, from cool tanks to modern leggings. The tanks from Lucy and Old Navy boast flattering cuts in fabrics that dry fast. And when it comes to legwear, there’s no need to settle for boring old yoga pants—think cutouts, mesh, moto touches, and vibrant colors from Addition Elle, Athleta, Fashion to Figure, H&M+, Lane Bryant, and Torrid. The leggings from Spanx use shapewear technology, resulting in a comfortable fit that tames the tummy (I wore them to my last Barre class, and believe me, they are amazing).

And we haven’t forgotten the most important components of your athletic gear: your bra and shoes! Nothing ruins your workout faster than an ill-fitting bra or a tight pair of sneakers. Panache is one of the best brands for full-coverage sports bras for larger busts, and the style shown below doesn’t disappoint. For fun prints and edgy styles that you can wear alone or under a top, check out the bras from Prabal Gurung Sport’s collab with Bandier. As for footwear, you can’t beat Nike for its assortment of trendy styles that are available in wider widths.

VIDEO: 7 Sizzling Lingerie Pieces for Big Busts

 

Finally, top off your look with a snug hoodie. Addition Elle is a favorite for styles that will take you from the gym to errands afterward. And if you’re looking for a quick one-stop shop, try a subscription site like Adore Me or Fabletics. For a monthly rate sometimes as low as $20 depending on the sign-up deal, you can get a complete outfit delivered to your door each month. Look cute for a great price? Sign us up! Scroll down to see our picks and build your perfect workout ensemble.

1 of 21 courtesy

Spanx's Look at Me Now Seamless Leggings

Spanx available at spanx.com $72 SHOP NOW
2 of 21 courtesy

Fabletics' Irene Tank

Fabletics available at fabletics.com $60 SHOP NOW
3 of 21 courtesy

Addition Elle's Nola Asymmetrical Hooded Jacket

Addition Elle available at additionelle.com $168 SHOP NOW
4 of 21 courtesy

Prabal Gurung Sport x Bandier's Kaleidoscope Print Performance Bra

Prabal Gurung x Bandier available at bandier.com $56 (originally $118) SHOP NOW
5 of 21 courtesy

Adore Me's Namia Plus Set

Adore Me available at adoreme.com $60 SHOP NOW
6 of 21 courtesy

Nike's Air Zoom Pegasus 33 Shield iD Running Shoe

Nike available at nike.com $175 SHOP NOW
7 of 21 courtesy

Lane Bryant's Active Legging with Racer Stripes

Lane Bryant available at lanebryant.com $45 SHOP NOW
8 of 21 courtesy

Torrid Active's Spacedye Strappy Cropped Leggings

Torrid available at torrid.com $37 (originally $49) SHOP NOW
9 of 21 courtesy

Lane Bryant's Wicking Active Swing Tank

Lane Bryant available at lanebryant.com $40 SHOP NOW
10 of 21 courtesy

Panache's Wireless Sports Bra

Panache available at herroom.com $68 SHOP NOW
11 of 21 courtesy

Old Navy's Go-Dry Semi-Fitted Tank

Old Navy available at oldnavy.com $27 SHOP NOW
12 of 21 courtesy

Fabletics' Jackie Tank

Fabletics available at fabletics.com $55 SHOP NOW
13 of 21 courtesy

Fabletics' Karina High Support Sports Bra and Layce Capri

Fabletics available at fabletics.com $115 for set SHOP NOW
14 of 21 courtesy

Addition Elle's Nola Reversible Cropped Leggings

Addition Elle available at additionelle.com $68 SHOP NOW
15 of 21 courtesy

If you love the leggings, try the matching tank! H&M+ Sports Tank Top, $13; hm.com.

H&M+ available at hm.com $30 SHOP NOW
16 of 21 courtesy

Lucy's Fitness Fix Tank

Lucy available at lucy.com $69 SHOP NOW
17 of 21 courtesy

Fashion to Figure's Throttle Active Moto Leggings

Fashion to Figure available at fashiontofigure.com $26 (originally $43) SHOP NOW
18 of 21 courtesy

Fabletics' Bray Moto Jacket

Fabletics available at fabletics.com $96 SHOP NOW
19 of 21 courtesy

Fabletics' Taj Hoodie and Julie Seamless Capri Tight

Fabletics available at fabletics.com $110 for set SHOP NOW
20 of 21 courtesy

Lucy's Perfect Core Capri Legging

Lucy available at lucy.com $108 SHOP NOW
21 of 21 courtesy

Athleta's Mesh Salutation 7/8 Ankle Tight

Athleta available at athleta.com $89 SHOP NOW

