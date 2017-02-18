6 Workout Pants It's Socially Acceptable to Wear All Day Long

Raymond Hall/GC Images
Andrea Lublin
Feb 18, 2017 @ 1:30 pm

Los Angeles native Andrea Lublin is a wardrobe stylist, fashion blogger and social influencer known for her creative, easygoing sense of style. She's worked for E! and The Style Network as a talent manager, but her latest sartorial venture is Andrea’s Lookbook, a weekly blog that features everything from her daily outfits to customized mood boards.

Leggings can be a woman’s best friend—especially during times when comfort is queen. Here, Lublin rounds up 6 workout pants that are completely socially acceptable to wear all day long. 

VIDEO: Get That Body: Kendall Jenner's Legs

1 of 6 Courtesy

TORY SPORT

Fashion icon Tory Burch is hitting new terrain with her workout line, Tory Sport. Every piece in this high-style collection is meant to be worn at home, to the gym, or anywhere your day may take you. This particular best-selling style has a chic chevron design that mirrors one of the latest trends from her ready-to-wear collection. 

Tory Sport available at toryspot.toryburch.com $125 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 6 Courtesy

IVY PARK

These army-green leggings by Ivy Park (Beyoncé’s clothing line, for the uninitiated) are a nice change from the workaday black ones we all own in multiples. The dark color is equally flattering, and they hit just at the ankle—a perfect opportunity to show off your cute kicks. Pair them with a heather gray hoodie and you'll be the coolest mom at pickup!  

Ivy Park available at topshop.com $65 SHOP NOW
3 of 6 Courtesy

SWEATY BETTY LONDON

How do you take your yoga pants? With color? Or straight black? No need to choose with these reversible yoga/Pilates pants from Sweaty Betty. Need further convincing? The supersoft fabric and fashion-forward mesh panels should charm even the most discerning yogi.

Sweaty Betty available at sweatybetty.com $130 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 6 Courtesy

H&M

H&M has a new line of workout wear and it's gooood. The color-block designs on these leggings hit at all the right places.

H&M available at hm.com $20 (originally $20) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 6 Courtesy

P.E. NATION

If you are a fan of stripes, than you’ll love these running tights by P.E. Nation. Everything about them screams cool, from the shiny satin fabric to the zipper detail at the ankles.   

PE Nation available at net-a-porter.com $130 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 6 Courtesy

ADIDAS BY STELLA MCCARTNEY

These uber-flattering, climate-stretch leggings from Stella McCartney for Adidas are a classic that can be worn day in and day out—consider them the centerpiece of your fitness wardrobe. 

Adidas by Stella McCartney available at net-a-porter.com $80 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!