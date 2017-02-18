6 Workout Pants It's Socially Acceptable to Wear All Day Long

Los Angeles native Andrea Lublin is a wardrobe stylist, fashion blogger and social influencer known for her creative, easygoing sense of style. She's worked for E! and The Style Network as a talent manager, but her latest sartorial venture is Andrea’s Lookbook, a weekly blog that features everything from her daily outfits to customized mood boards.

Leggings can be a woman’s best friend—especially during times when comfort is queen. Here, Lublin rounds up 6 workout pants that are completely socially acceptable to wear all day long.

