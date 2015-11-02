8 Perfect White T-Shirts to Wear on Weekends and to Work

Christian Vierig/Getty Images
Priya Rao
Nov 02, 2015 @ 5:30 pm

There are a number of reasons why we swear by white T-shirts. The simple staple not only offers a seamless transition from season to season with the help of a polished blazer or a chunky sweater, but it also lends a casual, off-duty vibe to any ensemble. Still, not any plain tee will do, so we’ve rounded up the best of the best for you. Looking for a crew neck or, perhaps, the best bang for your buck? Ahead, a few of our favorites. 

1 of 8 Courtesy

Best Splurge

No one does luxe basics like The Row (we’re currently drooling over the brand's cozy cashmere sweaters), so it’s not a surprise that the Olsens's take on the white T-shirt doesn’t skimp on details, like a silk-trimmed back seam.

The Row, $280; net-a-porter.com 

2 of 8 Courtesy

Best Value

At $8 a pop, you can’t beat the Hanes classic. The cotton, polyester, and rayon-blend features a heart-shaped V-neck neckline and a left pocket. But don’t worry about those irritating construction tags; this style is tag-free. Buy in bulk. 

Hanes, $8 or 2 for $14; hanes.com

3 of 8 Courtesy

Best Fitted

With its ultra-fitted silhouette, slim torso, and long hem, there is nothing like Vince’s Little Boy Tee. It’s the perfect layering piece under slim blazers and paper-thin sweaters. 

Vince, $60; vince.com 

4 of 8 Courtesy

Best Boyfriend

Borrowing from the boys is nothing new, but sometimes you want your own perfectly proportioned oversize tee—is that too much to ask? Well not according to the Rag & Bone designers, who have crafted their own baggy boyfriend T-shirt from 100% cotton. 

Rag & Bone, $85; rag-bone.com

5 of 8 Courtesy

Best Crew

This American Apparel tee is the perfect weight, so it easily works as a standalone top (nope, it doesn’t look like an undershirt) and won’t get destroyed in the wash. 

American Apparel, $18; americanapparel.net

6 of 8 Courtesy

Best Cropped

This Alexander Wang tee has a shorter hem and relaxed cut, making it the perfect partner for high-waisted jeans and skirts. 

T by Alexander Wang, $85; bergdorfgoodman.com

7 of 8 Courtesy

Best Stretch

Made from modal, there is no beating ATM’s second-skin layer tee. The mid-weight offering runs true to size, so there isn’t any second-guessing on fit. 

ATM, $76; modaoperandi.com

8 of 8 Courtesy

Best V-neck

This pre-shrunk, V-neck tee elongates your torso and is subtlely sexy. Size up for a more relaxed look. 

Everlane, $15; everlane.com 

