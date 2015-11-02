8 Perfect White T-Shirts to Wear on Weekends and to Work

There are a number of reasons why we swear by white T-shirts. The simple staple not only offers a seamless transition from season to season with the help of a polished blazer or a chunky sweater, but it also lends a casual, off-duty vibe to any ensemble. Still, not any plain tee will do, so we’ve rounded up the best of the best for you. Looking for a crew neck or, perhaps, the best bang for your buck? Ahead, a few of our favorites.