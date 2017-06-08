The Best Wedding Dresses for Petites

Courtesy
Alexis Parente
Jun 08, 2017 @ 6:00 pm

Finding your dream wedding dress is hard to begin with, but when you are under 5’ 2” it becomes even more of a struggle. There are many silhouettes that are overwhelming for a petite figure and can be difficult to alter in order to fit petite proportions and height. Some of our favorite brands like Theory and J.Crew have a separate petite collection, taking into account silhouettes and styles that flatter a smaller frame. Don't let having a petite frame hold you backing from experimenting with brands that have regular sizing. Try to find that special brand you love that runs small. I found mine when I tried on a Brock Collection dress!

Shop: InStyle Weddings: Pre-Wedding Workout

 

Shop these brands with petite sizing to find a wedding dress that will fit your petite figure!

1 of 7 Courtesy

White Story

White Story $550 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 7 Courtesy

Theory

Theory $475 SHOP NOW
3 of 7 Courtesy

Brock Collection

Brock Collection $1,257 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 7 Courtesy

Self-Portrait

Self Portrait $1,420 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 7 Courtesy

J.Crew

J. Crew $188 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 7 Courtesy

Aerie

Aerie by American Eagle $35 (originally $50) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 7 Courtesy

Topshop

Topshop $125 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!