11 Tennis Skirts You Can Rock Off the Court

GONZALO/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Danielle Prescod
Sep 01, 2015 @ 12:30 pm

The start of the US Open usually means the end of the summer here in N.Y.C. but since the temperatures are still warm, there really is not better way to get into the tennis spirit than dressing the part. Take it from Elle Fanning who took a classic pleated tennis skirt to the streets last week. Click above for 10 ways that you can score one for yourself.

RELATED: Outfit, Decoded: Why Elle Fanning's Casual Street Style Works

 

1 of 11 Courtesy

YMC

$115; matchesfashion.com

2 of 11 Courtesy

Missoni 

$1,033; harrods.com

3 of 11 Courtesy

Adidas x Mary Katrantzou

$184; shop.harpersbazaar.com

4 of 11 Courtesy

Marc by Marc Jacobs 

$208; stylebop.com

5 of 11 Courtesy

Armani Jeans 

$271; harrods.com

6 of 11 Courtesy

Marc by Marc Jacobs 

$335; thecorner.com

7 of 11 Courtesy

Maykool

$22; maykool.com

8 of 11 Courtesy

Olympia Le-Tan

$976; stylebop.com

9 of 11 Courtesy

RVCA

$42; rvca.com

10 of 11 Courtesy

Choies

$24; choies.com

11 of 11 Courtesy

Tess Giberson 

$683; farfetch.com

