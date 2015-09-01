11 Tennis Skirts You Can Rock Off the Court

The start of the US Open usually means the end of the summer here in N.Y.C. but since the temperatures are still warm, there really is not better way to get into the tennis spirit than dressing the part. Take it from Elle Fanning who took a classic pleated tennis skirt to the streets last week. Click above for 10 ways that you can score one for yourself.

